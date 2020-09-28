The Virginia Department of Health has launched a new pandemic dashboard, designed in part to help localities determine whether it's safe to reopen schools and when to adopt mitigation measures if necessary to control the spread of COVID-19.
Some of the information from the dashboard has been provided to local governments and health departments since the summer, but it is now being made available publicly and will be updated regularly.
The dashboard provides a visualization of COVID-19 community transmission by region and shows data trends for COVID-19 in specific communities.
“Communities across the commonwealth are facing different challenges as we all continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” Virginia State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver said in a news release. “This pandemic dashboard provides data for communities to individualize and tailor response efforts to local needs. A community where cases are surging and hospital beds are filling up, for example, will require different response efforts from those in a community where cases are declining and hospital occupancy is low.”
The dashboard also includes a CDC School Metrics tab, which uses metrics described by the CDC to guide decisions by school officials, taking into consideration the school’s ability to implement and adhere to key mitigation strategies to decrease transmission of COVID-19. Some of the CDC's metrics and thresholds, released earlier this month, are different than those used by the state health department.
Dr. Lilian Peake, the state epidemiologist for the Department of Health, said on a call with reporters Monday morning that the data will be monitored over the next two weeks. Some adjustments to metrics and thresholds may be made to bring them into closer alignment with the CDC measures.
The community transmission data will be updated every Monday based on data through the preceding week. The first report shows that in the week ending Saturday Northern Virginia has a low rate of community transmission and a low burden in terms of the impact on the virus on the healthcare system and other factors.
Metrics that will be updated daily by region include the average number of cases per 100,000 residents, diagnostic test positivity rate, number of outbreaks per 100,000 residents, emergency room visits for treatment of COVID-like symptoms, and percent of cases among healthcare workers.
“We want people to understand what’s going on in Virginia,” Peake said. “It’s really important to not look at just one metric, so that’s why we’re providing a variety of metrics.”
The school measures are provided by locality and are compared to the CDC thresholds for the risk of transmission of the virus in schools. No composite measure is provided, as the health department emphasized that decisions about whether to reopen schools are up to individual localities, in consultation with local health officials and others. However, based on one measure, the number of cases over the prior 14 days, only a handful of Virginia localities fall into the CDC's low risk or lower risk categories. Most of the state is in the two highest risk categories of the five the CDC provides.
The state health department has also adjusted its outbreaks data to break out the current “Educational” category of outbreaks for K-12, childcare and higher education setting sub-categories. As of Monday morning, the department was reporting there had been 39 outbreaks at childcare facilities statewide, 27 in K-12 schools, and 23 at colleges and universities. The department has not provided additional information about specifically where those outbreaks occurred. It defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed cases in one setting.
