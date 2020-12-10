The Virginia High School League will require athletes to wear masks at all times in practice as well as in games.
This new mandate goes into effect immediately and begins with the winter sports season, which officially started Monday with basketball practice. The mandate only impacts basketball and indoor track and field athletes for the winter.
VHSL spokesperson Mike McCall said as of now fall and spring sports athletes will be required to wear masks as well for practices and competitions.
“With the support of the Governor’s office and our VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC), the VHSL is requiring each school to follow the recommendations of the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP),” said VHSL Executive Director, Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “There are some sports in which the mask should not be worn, such as cheerleading, gymnastics, wrestling and swim and dive.”
The VHSL announced the decision Thursday night after Gov. Ralph Northam issued new COVID-19 restrictions, including stricter mask-wearing rules.
"If you are indoors and around other people you need to wear a mask," Northam said. "If you're outdoors and can't stay 6 feet apart, wear a mask. If you're at work, wear a mask."
In the return-to-play guidelines the VHSL issued in early November for the 2020-21 sports calendar, athletes did not have to wear masks while practicing or competing. Instead for example, basketball players only had to wear masks if they were on the bench for games or on the sidelines for practice.
In its release Thursday, the VHSL stated, “During times of substantial COVID-19 activity [the Virginia Department of Health] strongly advises athletes to wear masks at all times during group training, competition, and on the sidelines. There is strong evidence to show that mask use prevents the spread of COVID-19. We also know that participating in sports has both physical and psychological health benefits. Risks from the virus can be decreased if athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators follow public health guidelines.
Additionally, if wearing a mask makes participation in sports difficult, it is advisable not to participate in sports at this time."
R.I.P. U.S.A.
Ha ha ha! You can man wrestle in a tournament, sweat all over ya, and no tests required. You can report it if you want, but you don't have to really worry about it. Breath all over each other on the basketball court, share locker rooms at the pool. You're fine, as long as you wear a mask. Ha ha ha!
Oh, but if you have ringworm, there's no way we're letting you in the ring! Ha ha!
Just cancel the season VHSL, you have already made a mockery of it with your mitigation effortd
Whoever is making these decisions has no business being in charge and needs to dig into the science, starting with the Great Barrington Declaration.
https://gbdeclaration.org/
The science as interpreted by a bunch of sociopaths. TB, I love that you rely on the science when convenient. All other scientists are "nutjobs", unless they pretend that this is time to just live a normal life.
The big hypocrisy of your GBD is your call for Utilitarianism now. But you're not willing to be Utilitarian when we have starving children, people without medical care, schools you aren't willing to fund, and an environment that you could give two hoots about. There needs to be a balance, but your Garbage By Design is not it.
