Virginia has met President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination goal, almost two weeks before the July 4 target date.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday announced that 70% of adults 18 years and older in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Virginia is the 16th state in the nation to meet the goal set by Biden in early May, according to the CDC data.
To date, over 8.85 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia and more than 4.21 million individuals, or 60.3% of the population 18 and older, are fully vaccinated.
Adult vaccination rates by locality
|Locality
|One Dose
|Fully Vaccinated
|Fairfax City
|81.20%
|72.50%
|Loudoun
|75.40%
|66.70%
|Fairfax County
|73.10%
|64.20%
|Manassas
|70.00%
|59.60%
|Arlington
|68.00%
|59.70%
|Prince William
|67.30%
|58.70%
|Alexandria
|64.00%
|53.60%
|Manassas Park
|58.70%
|51.00%
|Statewide
|70.00%
|60.30%
In Northern Virginia, four localities have hit the 70% target, according to the Virginia Department of Health's vaccine dashboard: Loudoun County, Fairfax County, Fairfax City and the city of Manassas. However, the locality data does not include doses administered by the federal government, which now number over 423,000 and likely include a number of additional Northern Virginia residents.
Northam and state public health officials celebrated Virginia’s vaccination milestone during an event Monday morning at Hope Pharmacy, a small, minority- and woman-owned pharmacy in Richmond.
“Thanks to the millions of Virginians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, the virus is in retreat, our economy is growing, and we are closer to putting this pandemic behind us," Northam said.
All measures of COVID-19 in Virginia are at their lowest levels since the first few weeks of the pandemic in March 2020. The state ended all COVID-19 restrictions on May 28, and the state of emergency that Northam declared on March 12, 2020, is set to expire June 30.
Despite the progress, health officials encouraged those who are not vaccinated to do so. Approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 15 has made more than 400,000 additional Virginians eligible to be vaccinated, and about 30% of individuals in that age group have received the vaccine so far, officials said.
“Virginia’s remarkable progress is a testament to the commitment, coordination, and leadership of our local health districts, community-based organizations, faith leaders, National Guard members, and so many others,” said Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccination coordinator. “While there is still work to do in addressing vaccine hesitancy, I remain confident that we can keep this momentum going and defeat this virus.”
