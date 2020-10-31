Virginia hit a new peak for the number of COVID-19 cases on Halloween.
Exactly five months after its first peak, on May 31, the state's seven-day average of new daily cases rose Saturday to 1,259.7 after the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,551 new cases.
That exceeded the prior record seven-day average of 1,198.3, set Aug. 8, and the first peak of 1,194.7 at the end of May.
Cases in Southwest Virginia continue to soar, driving the record numbers. That sparsely populated region reported 582 new cases on Saturday, bringing its seven-day average to 409.6.
Northern Virginia cases are on the rise, too, however. The region reported another 333 cases on Saturday, its fifth straight day with more than 300 cases, and its seven-day average is now 298.4, the highest since June 12.
In a news conference Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam indicated he may have to reimpose restrictions in Southwest Virginia if the numbers in that region don't improve.
Even though the state is conducting record numbers of COVID-19 diagnostic tests -- currently averaging just over 20,000 a day -- the seven-day average positivity rate is now up to 5.6%. It was was below the key 5% threshold for 22 straight days in late September and early October. In Northern Virginia, the Fairfax health district's rate has now jumped back up to 5% after being as low as 3.3% two weeks ago.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Oct. 31, 2020)
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.2% / Oct. 18
|5.0%
|Stable
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|3.9%
|Up
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.3% / Oct. 16
|5.0%
|Up
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|6.5%
|Up
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.4% / Oct. 20
|7.4%
|Up
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|5.8%
|Up
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|5.6%
|Up
The state reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. One was in Loudoun County, the Northern Virginia region's first virus-related death in eight days.
Northern Virginia data by locality (Oct. 31, 2020)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|4,337
|324
|74
|Arlington
|4,714
|541
|154
|Fairfax
|24,103
|2,282
|605
|Fairfax City
|164
|14
|8
|Falls Church
|76
|13
|7
|Loudoun
|7,981
|485
|131
|Manassas
|2,059
|132
|27
|Manassas Park
|658
|58
|8
|Prince William
|14,513
|1,014
|223
|Totals
|58,605
|4,863
|1,237
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|597
|52
|6
|Spotsylvania
|2,494
|155
|54
|Stafford
|2,440
|172
|21
|Fauquier
|1,117
|56
|27
|Culpeper
|1,394
|97
|18
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 333 new cases, 1 new death.
Statewide: 1,551new cases, 11 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 19,388 diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 58,605 cases, 1,237 deaths.
Statewide: 181,190 cases, 3,654 deaths
Statewide Testing: 2.63 million diagnostic tests (2.83 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,026 (down from 1,065 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 228 (down from 231 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 20,008 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 632 (up from 589 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
