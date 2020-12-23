Virginia set a new one-day record for the number of COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, and hospitalizations for treatment of the virus hit yet another new high as well.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 4,652 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, surpassing the previous one-day high of 4,398 on Dec. 9. The Northern Virginia region reported 1,048 new cases, and two other regions -- the Eastern and the Southwest -- also reported more than 1,000 cases apiece, with the Eastern region reporting a record 1,058 and the Southwest recording 1,142.

The statewide seven-day average of new cases now stands at 3,841.9, just below the high of 3,920.3 set Dec. 12. In Northern Virginia, the seven-day average is at 1,006.4, below the peak of 1,124.4 also set Dec. 12.

The state also has reported over 50 deaths related to COVID-19 each of the past two days, with 51 on Tuesday and 55 on Wednesday. Of those, a net of 17 were in Northern Virginia: nine in Fairfax County, five in Arlington County and two apiece in Prince William County and Alexandria. Loudoun County's death total was reduced by one on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that two days before Christmas, a record 2,586 patients are being treated in the state's hospitals for coronavirus. That's up nearly 250 patients from a week earlier and 550 patients more than two weeks ago. In Northern Virginia, 627 patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday morning, the most since June 29. The region's hospitalizations peaked at 808 on April 30.

The state health department also reported a new case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, on Wednesday in the Fairfax health district. That is the fourth case in Fairfax and the 13th overall statewide. MIS-C, which is believed to be connected to the COVID-19 virus, has not resulted in any deaths in Virginia.

Also Wednesday, the health department began reporting the number of vaccines available and administered. As of Tuesday, 19,943 people in the state had been administered one dose, and 227,000 doses have been distributed altogether. The report provides a breakdown of vaccines by locality of residence and by demographics. To date, the most vaccines have been administered to residents of the Richmond suburb of Chesterfield County, with just over 1,350. In Northern Virginia, Fairfax has the most, with 849.

The state reported another 36,000 test results Wednesday, continuing a recent trend of relatively high numbers. As happened over the Thanksgiving weekend, the number of test results reported daily is likely to decline as the Christmas holiday weekend progresses. The state has now surpassed 4 million PCR tests in total, with the last 1 million reported in slightly more than a month.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 1,048 new cases, 11 new deaths.

Statewide: 4,652 new cases, 55 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 36,671 PCR diagnostic test results reported.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 96,415 cases, 1,378 deaths

Statewide: 319,133 cases, 4,760 deaths

Statewide Testing: 4.03 million PCR diagnostic tests (4.78 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 2,586 (up from 2,508 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 2,586 reached Dec. 23.

Patients in ICU: 532 (down from 535 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 28,330 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,651 (up from 1,642 the previous day and the most since at least June 23)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

