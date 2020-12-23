Virginia vaccines by locality 12.23.20

The Virginia Department of Health has begun providing a new online dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered statewide.  The dashboard is available here

 Virginia Department of Health graphic

Virginia set a new one-day record for the number of COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, and hospitalizations for treatment of the virus hit yet another new high as well. 

The Virginia Department of Health reported 4,652 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, surpassing the previous one-day high of 4,398 on Dec. 9.  The Northern Virginia region reported 1,048 new cases, and two other regions -- the Eastern and the Southwest -- also reported more than 1,000 cases apiece, with the Eastern region reporting a record 1,058 and the Southwest recording 1,142.

The statewide seven-day average of new cases now stands at 3,841.9, just below the high of 3,920.3 set Dec. 12. In Northern Virginia, the seven-day average is at 1,006.4, below the peak of 1,124.4 also set Dec. 12.

The state also has reported over 50 deaths related to COVID-19 each of the past two days, with 51 on Tuesday and 55 on Wednesday. Of those, a net of 17 were in Northern Virginia: nine in Fairfax County, five in Arlington County and two apiece in Prince William County and Alexandria.  Loudoun County's death total was reduced by one on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that two days before Christmas, a record 2,586 patients are being treated in the state's hospitals for coronavirus. That's up nearly 250 patients from a week earlier and 550 patients more than two weeks ago.  In Northern Virginia, 627 patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday morning, the most since June 29.  The region's hospitalizations peaked at 808 on April 30. 

The state health department also reported a new case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, on Wednesday in the Fairfax health district.  That is the fourth case in Fairfax and the 13th overall statewide.  MIS-C, which is believed to be connected to the COVID-19 virus, has not resulted in any deaths in Virginia.

Northern Virginia data by locality (Dec. 23, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 6,845 421 85
Arlington 8,222 639 174
Fairfax 40,785 2,837 663
Fairfax City 281 24 10
Falls Church 159 16 6
Loudoun 13,082 628 154
Manassas 2,752 147 29
Manassas Park 882 62 8
Prince William 23,407 1,191 249
Totals 96,415 5,965 1,378
OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 945 63 8
Spotsylvania 4,219 204 67
Stafford 4,659 219 23
Fauquier 2,142 86 28
Culpeper 2,759 130 18

Also Wednesday, the health department began reporting the number of vaccines available and administered.  As of Tuesday, 19,943 people in the state had been administered one dose, and 227,000 doses have been distributed altogether.  The report provides a breakdown of vaccines by locality of residence and by demographics. To date, the most vaccines have been administered to residents of the Richmond suburb of Chesterfield County, with just over 1,350. In Northern Virginia, Fairfax has the most, with 849. 

The state reported another 36,000 test results Wednesday, continuing a recent trend of relatively high numbers.  As happened over the Thanksgiving weekend, the number of test results reported daily is likely to decline as the Christmas holiday weekend progresses.  The state has now surpassed 4 million PCR tests in total, with the last 1 million reported in slightly more than a month. 

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Dec. 23, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.2% / Oct. 18 8.6% Stable
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 6.6% Down
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.3% / Oct. 16 10.8% Stable
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 11.8% Stable
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.4% / Oct. 20 16.4% Down
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 12.4% Stable
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13 11.6% Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 1,048 new cases, 11 new deaths. 

  • Statewide: 4,652 new cases, 55  new deaths.

  • Statewide Testing: 36,671 PCR diagnostic test results reported.     

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 96,415 cases, 1,378 deaths  

  • Statewide: 319,133 cases, 4,760 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 4.03 million PCR diagnostic tests (4.78 million when including antibody and antigen tests)  

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 2,586 (up from 2,508 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 2,586 reached Dec. 23.

  • Patients in ICU: 532 (down from 535 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 28,330 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 1,651 (up from 1,642 the previous day and the most since at least June 23) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.