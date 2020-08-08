Virginia Case Chart 8.8.20

Virginia's average of new daily cases over the past seven days hit a new high of 1,198 on Saturday, exceeding the previous high of 1,194 on May 31. 

 Virginia Department of Health graphic

Five months after the first coronavirus case in Virginia was reported, the state has hit a new peak in the number of new daily cases and is nearing 100,000 cases overall.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,307 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the average number of new daily cases over the past seven days to 1,198.  That exceeds the prior peak of 1,194 hit on May 31.  The seven-day average dipped as low as 498 on June 21 before beginning to rise again. The seven-day average is the best way to measure trends because reporting can vary from day to day. 

The state now has reported 99,189 confirmed and probable cases in total since the pandemic began in early March. 

In Northern Virginia, 278 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the region's seven-day average to 248, its highest since June 13, when it stood at 278. The region's average peaked at 685, also on May 31. 

The recent increase in cases statewide has been driven more by surges in the eastern and southwestern parts of the state. The eastern region reported 418 new cases Saturday, and the southwestern and central regions each also reported more than 200 new cases.

The state reported only five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. The number of deaths reported in Northern Virginia actually declined by one.

Overall, the state has reported 2,322 deaths, with 45.5%, 1,057, in Northern Virginia and nearly 23%, 529, in Fairfax County. The percentage of deaths in Northern Virginia and Fairfax relative to the statewide totals has been declining in recent weeks along with the region's reduced caseload. 

Northern Virginia cases by locality

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Aug. 8, 2020. 

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 2,949 278 60
Arlington 3,062 437 135
Fairfax 16,302 1,933 529
Fairfax City 85 11 7
Falls Church 60 9 6
Loudoun 5,254 349 115
Manassas 1,643 122 22
Manassas Park 513 50 7
Prince William 9,428 799 176
Totals 39,296 3,988 1,057
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 400 46 3
Spotsylvania 1,471 95 35
Stafford 1,366 199 8
Fauquier 614 35 9
Totals 3,851 375 55

With the rise in cases, test positivity rates, also measured as a seven-day average, have been increasing over the past few weeks as well. 

Seven-day average test positivity rate by locality

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Aug. 8, 2020. 

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 5.4 Up
Arlington 4.3 Down
Fairfax 5.6 Up
Loudoun 5.7 Up
Prince William 9 Up
Rappahannock 7.1 Stable
Statewide 7.5 Up

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.   

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 278 new cases, 1 fewer death

  • Statewide: 1,307 new cases, 5 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 14,161 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 39,296 cases, 1,057 deaths

  • Statewide: 99,189 cases, 2,322 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.22 million diagnostic tests (1.33 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,258 (down from 1,372 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 271 (down from 284 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 12,843 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 476 confirmed positive cases (up from 475)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 161,456 deaths, 4.95 million cases, 1.62 million recovered

  • World: 722,066 deaths, 19.41 million cases, 11.77 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

