Five months after the first coronavirus case in Virginia was reported, the state has hit a new peak in the number of new daily cases and is nearing 100,000 cases overall.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,307 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the average number of new daily cases over the past seven days to 1,198. That exceeds the prior peak of 1,194 hit on May 31. The seven-day average dipped as low as 498 on June 21 before beginning to rise again. The seven-day average is the best way to measure trends because reporting can vary from day to day.

The state now has reported 99,189 confirmed and probable cases in total since the pandemic began in early March.

In Northern Virginia, 278 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the region's seven-day average to 248, its highest since June 13, when it stood at 278. The region's average peaked at 685, also on May 31.

The recent increase in cases statewide has been driven more by surges in the eastern and southwestern parts of the state. The eastern region reported 418 new cases Saturday, and the southwestern and central regions each also reported more than 200 new cases.

The state reported only five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. The number of deaths reported in Northern Virginia actually declined by one.

Overall, the state has reported 2,322 deaths, with 45.5%, 1,057, in Northern Virginia and nearly 23%, 529, in Fairfax County. The percentage of deaths in Northern Virginia and Fairfax relative to the statewide totals has been declining in recent weeks along with the region's reduced caseload.

With the rise in cases, test positivity rates, also measured as a seven-day average, have been increasing over the past few weeks as well.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 278 new cases, 1 fewer death

Statewide: 1,307 new cases, 5 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 14,161 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 39,296 cases, 1,057 deaths

Statewide: 99,189 cases, 2,322 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.22 million diagnostic tests (1.33 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,258 (down from 1,372 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 271 (down from 284 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 12,843 total

Nursing Home Patients: 476 confirmed positive cases (up from 475)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 161,456 deaths, 4.95 million cases, 1.62 million recovered

World: 722,066 deaths, 19.41 million cases, 11.77 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University