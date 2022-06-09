A bill that would allow the use of state tax incentives to help fund a new Washington Commanders stadium in Virginia won’t see a vote this year, with state house leaders announcing that the legislation won’t advance when the General Assembly enters its final session for the year.
Proposals to use varying amounts of incentives to lure the Commanders to Virginia cleared both houses of the General Assembly earlier this year, but as the two bills went to conference during the legislature’s special legislative session, support began to wane. Last month, leaked team plans showed a complex of over 200 acres in Woodbridge that would be used for a stadium, practice facility and housing/entertainment complex. The news that the Commanders had already negotiated purchasing rights for much of the land brought concerns over transportation and traffic.
Then on Wednesday, Commanders Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio called the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol a “dust-up,” prompting some of Prince William’s legislative delegation to say they wouldn’t vote for any state funding.
Thursday’s announcement that the proposals would be tabled means that there will be no movement on a stadium bill until January at the earliest, when the General Assembly convenes for its 2023 regular session.
“I think it’s the right move. There’s still too many questions on the table,” State Sen. Jeremy McPike said. “I think it’s the cumulative effect of not being responsive to traffic and transportation questions, the back office different issues, and certainly the comments yesterday all compound.”
McPike, who initially voted for a stadium bill in February, said he’ll always keep “an open mind” on future proposals, but that any 2023 plan would have to be “really innovative” on transportation for him to support something next year. He also said he wouldn’t want to see taxpayer funding used for the stadium portion of any proposal. After Del Rio’s comments on Wednesday, McPike said a meeting he was supposed to have with Commanders President Jason Wright on Thursday had been canceled.
Del. Elizabeth Guzman, who weeks ago announced that she would not support state funding for a new stadium, said the team should have been more communicative with the entirety of the Prince William delegation from the start but that instead they’d only met with male legislators.
“I am glad that there will not be a vote on the Commanders stadium this year,” Guzman said in a statement to InsideNoVa. “The team’s leadership should have reached out to every member of the Prince William delegation at the beginning of the process to have addressed our concerns and those of the people we represent. Instead, they initiated conversations with the male legislators.”
Guzman added that any new discussions of a stadium complex should also include discussions about transit alternatives to I-95 and a possible extension of Metrorail into Woodbridge.
State Sen. Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, who had sponsored the senate’s stadium bill, said in a statement that he still supported luring a football stadium to the commonwealth, but that it wasn’t the right time to hold a vote.
“Virginia is the largest state, both by population and economic activity, in the country without a major professional sports franchise. A football stadium authority will help remedy that and bring positive economic growth to our dynamic Commonwealth,” Saslaw said. “However, it’s become clear that there are issues to be resolved. Put simply, this bill is not ready and will remain in conference.”
