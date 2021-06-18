Virginia is just a day or two from surpassing President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination goal as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall both statewide and in Northern Virginia.
As of Friday, 69.6% of all Virginians aged 18 and over have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 59.5% are fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health's vaccine dashboard. Biden's goal is for 70% of adults to have received at least one dose by July 4; at its current pace, Virginia will hit that goal by Monday. Among all Virginians, 57.5% have received at least one dose, and 48.8% are fully vaccinated.
After reporting no net new COVID cases Monday, Northern Virginia's seven-day average of new cases hit its lowest level since March 24, 2020, on Tuesday at 16.9. As of Friday, the seven-day average of new cases was 21.1.
Statewide, the seven-day average of new cases hit its lowest level since March 30, 2020, on Tuesday at 133.7. As of Friday, the average was at 139.4.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which began publicly reporting hospitalization data in early April 2020, said that the number of patients being treated statewide for COVID-19 fell to a record low of 268 as of Friday morning. That number peaked at over 3,200 in mid-January and was still over 1,000 as recently as late April.
In addition, the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive-care units statewide fell to a record low of 70, and the number on ventilators hit a record low of 37. At the peak of the pandemic, those numbers were over 580 and 360, respectively.
In Northern Virginia, a record low of 73 patients were being treated in hospitals for COVID-19 as of Thursday. The region's hospitalizations peaked at 818 on April 30, 2020.
Deaths related to COVID-19 have also continued to decline, although some deaths being reported now are from earlier in the pandemic. The health department reported 59 new deaths statewide this week, with nine of those in Northern Virginia: four in Prince William County, three in Fairfax County and one apiece in Alexandria and Loudoun County.
Northern Virginia data by locality (June 18, 2021)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|11,860
|566
|138
|Arlington
|15,296
|855
|257
|Fairfax
|77,025
|4,064
|1,108
|Fairfax City
|568
|50
|20
|Falls Church
|430
|21
|8
|Loudoun
|28,037
|1,086
|281
|Manassas
|4,312
|175
|47
|Manassas Park
|1,220
|69
|11
|Prince William
|45,657
|1,656
|505
|Totals
|184,405
|8,542
|2,375
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|2,149
|104
|25
|Spotsylvania
|10,169
|326
|125
|Stafford
|11,470
|372
|82
|Fauquier
|4,758
|203
|69
|Culpeper
|4,702
|199
|67
Diagnostic test positivity rates across the region and state hit or tied record lows on Friday and are all below 1.5%. Public health experts generally believe if the rate is below 5% then the spread of the virus is under control. The total number of test results reported to the state health department since the pandemic began -- including antigen and antibody tests -- topped 10 million last weekend.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (June 18, 2021)
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|1.0% / June 18
|1.0%
|Down
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|0.4% / May 29; June 1, 2, 3, 7 & 18
|0.4%
|Stable
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|0.9% / June 16, 17 & 18
|0.9%
|Down
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|0.7% / June 16, 17 & 18
|0.7%
|Down
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|1.4% / June 17 & 18
|1.4%
|Down
|Rappahannock
|19.2% / Jan. 7
|1.5% / June 16 & 18
|1.5%
|Down
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|1.5% / June 18
|1.5%
|Down
Four new small outbreaks at Northern Virginia schools were reported by the state health department on Friday:
- Nysmith School in Fairfax County, fewer than five cases, reported to the health department May 26
- Oakcrest School in Fairfax, seven cases, reported June 3.
- Stenwood Elementary School in Fairfax, fewer than five cases, reported June 1.
- Liberty Elementary School in Loudoun, fewer than five cases, reported June 4.
An outbreak is defined as two or more positive cases that can be traced to the same setting. For privacy reasons, the health department does not release the exact number of cases when there are fewer than five in any one outbreak.
The pace of vaccinations statewide has remained steady since early June and currently averages about 27,700 a day.
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, June 18)
Northern Virginia: 148 new cases (down from 169 prior week); 9 new deaths (up from 7 prior week)
Statewide: 976 new cases (down from 1,230 prior week), 59 new deaths (down from 61 prior week)
Statewide Testing: 63,174 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 69,542 prior week)
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 184,405 cases, 2,375 deaths
Statewide: 678,506 cases, 11,342 deaths
Statewide Testing: 7.6 million PCR diagnostic tests (10.07 million when including antibody and antigen tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 75 (including 14 in Fairfax, 10 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington).
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 268 (down from 367 on June 11 and lowest since data first reported in April 2020)
Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13
Patients in ICU: 70 (down from 101 on June 4 and lowest since data first reported in April 2020)
Patients Discharged: 56,991
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
Editor's note: InsideNoVa will continue to provide regular COVID-19 updates every Friday. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.
