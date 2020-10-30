Driven by a surge in the southwestern part of the state and moderate increases elsewhere, Virginia is nearing a new peak for the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,456 new cases statewide on Friday, increasing the state's seven-day average to 1,193.6. That's just slightly below the peak seven-day average of 1,198.3 on Aug. 8 and the first peak, on May 31, of 1,194.7.

The first peak was driven by Northern Virginia, which at the time accounted for nearly 60% of the state's cases, and the second primarily by the eastern region of the state. The latest peak is largely due to Southwest Virginia, which posted 506 new cases on Friday, raising its seven-day average to a new high of 379.9.

Northern Virginia, however, continues to see numbers of new cases at their highest levels since the region was coming down from its initial peak. The region reported 312 new cases Friday -- its fourth straight day with more than 300 -- and its seven-day average increased to 278.9, the highest level since June 12. The average is up 76% from just four weeks ago -- on Oct. 2, it stood at 158.9.

As the number of new cases has risen, so have test positivity rates. The state's seven-day average rate, which was below the key 5% threshold for 22 straight days in late September and early October, is now up to 5.4%. In Northern Virginia, both the Loudoun and Prince William health districts now have rates above 5%, and Alexandria is at 5%.

In a separate update Friday, the state health department reported 10 outbreaks of COVID-19 in progress at schools in Virginia - up from just two in its first detailed report on school outbreaks a week earlier. All of the outbreaks are in the central, southern and southwestern regions. The most serious outbreak is at Temple Christian School in Amherst County, which has reported 11 cases. Only two other outbreaks consist of more than four cases.

The state reported seven new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. None was in Northern Virginia for the seventh consecutive day. The health department has noted that deaths are a trailing indicator, however.

The state health department says its website will be down for maintenance most of the day on Saturday, so Saturday updates may not be available until Sunday.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 312 new cases, 0 new deaths.

Statewide: 1,456 new cases, 7 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 22,859 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 58,272 cases, 1,236 deaths.

Statewide: 179,639 cases, 3,643 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.61 million diagnostic tests (2.81 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,065 (down from 1,082 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 231 (down from 249 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 19,929 total

Nursing Home Patients: 589 (down from 592 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.