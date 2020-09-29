As the world suffered its 1 millionth death due to COVID-19, Virginia and Northern Virginia reported a slight uptick in the number of new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as often happens after several days of a downward trend.
However, the state's seven-day average test positivity rate fell to 4.6%, marking the fourth straight day it has been below 5%, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The seven-day average test positivity rate in the Prince William health district fell to a low of 6%; it was as high as 36.7% on April 18.
Statewide, 923 new positive cases were reported Tuesday, and the state's seven-day average edged up to 786.6. In Northern Virginia, 228 new cases were reported, and the region's seven-day average increased to 192.1.
The state health department reported 15 new deaths on Tuesday, with just one of those in Northern Virginia, in Arlington County.
Northern Virginia data by locality
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,841
|321
|69
|Arlington
|3,985
|499
|150
|Fairfax
|20,924
|2,156
|586
|Fairfax City
|138
|14
|8
|Falls Church
|70
|13
|7
|Loudoun
|6,851
|432
|124
|Manassas
|1,926
|129
|25
|Manassas Park
|616
|55
|8
|Prince William
|12,541
|913
|203
|Totals
|50,892
|4,532
|1,180
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|546
|49
|5
|Spotsylvania
|2,151
|134
|44
|Stafford
|2,024
|158
|17
|Fauquier
|939
|47
|25
|Totals
|5,660
|388
|91
Seven-day average test positivity rates by health district
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.8% / July 1
|5.1%
|Stable
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|3.0%
|Stable
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|4.4% / Sept. 28 & Sept. 29
|4.4%
|Stable
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.4% / Aug. 1
|5.2%
|Down
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|6% / Sept. 29
|6.0%
|Down
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|4.5%
|Stable
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.6% / Sept. 29
|4.6%
|Down
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 228 new cases, 1 new death
Statewide: 923 new cases, 15 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 12,382 diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 50,892 cases, 1,180 deaths
Statewide: 147,516 cases, 3,187 deaths
Statewide Testing: 2.04 million diagnostic tests (2.19 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 9
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 958 (up from 890 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 202 (up from 193 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 17,576 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 481 as of Saturday (down from 509 Saturday; not reported on Sundays or Mondays)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
