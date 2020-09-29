As the world suffered its 1 millionth death due to COVID-19, Virginia and Northern Virginia reported a slight uptick in the number of new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as often happens after several days of a downward trend. 

However, the state's seven-day average test positivity rate fell to 4.6%, marking the fourth straight day it has been below 5%, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The seven-day average test positivity rate in the Prince William health district fell to a low of 6%; it was as high as 36.7% on April 18. 

Statewide, 923 new positive cases were reported Tuesday, and the state's seven-day average edged up to 786.6.  In Northern Virginia, 228 new cases were reported, and the region's seven-day average increased to 192.1.

The state health department reported 15 new deaths on Tuesday, with just one of those in Northern Virginia, in Arlington County. 

Northern Virginia data by locality

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Sept. 29, 2020. 

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,841 321 69
Arlington 3,985 499 150
Fairfax 20,924 2,156 586
Fairfax City 138 14 8
Falls Church 70 13 7
Loudoun 6,851 432 124
Manassas 1,926 129 25
Manassas Park 616 55 8
Prince William 12,541 913 203
Totals 50,892 4,532 1,180
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 546 49 5
Spotsylvania 2,151 134 44
Stafford 2,024 158 17
Fauquier 939 47 25
Totals 5,660 388 91

Seven-day average test positivity rates by health district

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Sept. 29, 2020. 

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.8% / July 1 5.1% Stable
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 3.0% Stable
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 4.4% / Sept. 28 & Sept. 29 4.4% Stable
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.4% / Aug. 1 5.2% Down
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 6% / Sept. 29 6.0% Down
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 4.5% Stable
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.6% / Sept. 29 4.6% Down

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 228 new cases, 1 new death

  • Statewide: 923 new cases, 15 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 12,382 diagnostic test results reported    

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 50,892 cases, 1,180 deaths

  • Statewide: 147,516 cases, 3,187 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 2.04 million diagnostic tests (2.19 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 9 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 958 (up from 890 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 202 (up from 193 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 17,576 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 481 as of Saturday (down from 509 Saturday; not reported on Sundays or Mondays) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

 

 

