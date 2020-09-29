As the world suffered its 1 millionth death due to COVID-19, Virginia and Northern Virginia reported a slight uptick in the number of new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as often happens after several days of a downward trend.

However, the state's seven-day average test positivity rate fell to 4.6%, marking the fourth straight day it has been below 5%, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The seven-day average test positivity rate in the Prince William health district fell to a low of 6%; it was as high as 36.7% on April 18.

Statewide, 923 new positive cases were reported Tuesday, and the state's seven-day average edged up to 786.6. In Northern Virginia, 228 new cases were reported, and the region's seven-day average increased to 192.1.

The state health department reported 15 new deaths on Tuesday, with just one of those in Northern Virginia, in Arlington County.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 228 new cases, 1 new death

Statewide: 923 new cases, 15 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 12,382 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 50,892 cases, 1,180 deaths

Statewide: 147,516 cases, 3,187 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.04 million diagnostic tests (2.19 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 9

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 958 (up from 890 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 202 (up from 193 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 17,576 total

Nursing Home Patients: 481 as of Saturday (down from 509 Saturday; not reported on Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.