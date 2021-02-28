The impact of the winter surge of COVID-19 in Virginia is now fully coming into view as health officials have reported a 20% rise in deaths over the past nine days, with a peak apparently set on Jan. 8.

The Virginia Department of Health, which has been working through a backlog of death certificates filed since Jan. 1, reported 185 new deaths related to the virus on Saturday and another 170 on Sunday. The bulk of these deaths actually occurred in early January, when the state endured its biggest wave of COVID-19 cases.

In fact, updated data now show that the state's deadliest day was Jan. 8, when 79 total deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded -- 65 confirmed and 14 probable. On average, 50 to 60 people were dying due to the virus every day during late December and early January, far surpassing the first wave of virus-related deaths last spring.

The health department has now reported 1,454 new deaths over the past nine days, bringing the state's total to over 8,500, or about 1 per 1,000 Virginia residents.

Of the new deaths reported this weekend, 68 were in Northern Virginia, including 22 in Fairfax County, 15 apiece in Loudoun and Prince William counties, six in Arlington County, five in Alexandria, three in Manassas and two in Manassas Park.

The higher death reports have come even as more current indicators show the spread of the virus continuing to abate both statewide and in Northern Virginia.

The health department reported 499 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Virginia on Sunday, following 350 on Saturday. The region's seven-day average of new cases, which peaked Jan. 18 at 1,628.4, now stands at 423.3, its lowest level since Nov. 15.

Statewide, 1,736 new cases of coronavirus were reported Sunday, following 1,675 on Saturday. The state's seven-day average, which peaked Jan. 18 at 6,128.4, is down to 1,705, its lowest level since Nov. 17.

Hospitalizations for treatment of the virus also continue to fall, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. The number of patients hospitalized, 1,323, is at its lowest level since Nov. 15. And the number of patients being treated in the state's intensive-care units fell below 300 for the first time since Nov. 17.

New modeling from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute warns against complacency, however. The institute reports that the spread of the B.1.1.7 variant, which is more contagious, could create another surge in cases. It noted that half of the state's current 10 hot spots are in college towns, including Charlottesville, where the variant has been reported among cases at the University of Virginia.

"These campus outbreaks provide a warning," the institute wrote. "Even without new variants entering the picture, the model suggests that pandemic fatigue could result in another surge over the summer, extending the pandemic into the fall."

On Saturday, the state health department reported the first case of the B.1.1.7 variant in Southwestern Virginia and has identified 20 such cases overall.

The state reported one new cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, over the weekend, in the Prince William Health District, which now has six overall, most in the state. The syndrome is believed to be related to the COVID-19 virus. None of the state's MIS-C cases has resulted in a death.

Seven-day average diagnostic test positivity rate continue to fall both statewide and in Northern Virginia.

The health department's vaccine dashboard shows of Sunday, 1.93 million doses of vaccines have been administered to Virginia residents out of about 2.36 million the state has received. About 667,000 Virginians have now received the requisite two doses for the vaccine to be fully effective.

Vaccinations are averaging 34,744 a day, below Gov. Ralph Northam's long-term goal of 50,000. Shortages of supply due to the winter weather lowered that number earlier this month, but with yesterday's approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well as increased shipments from other providers, state officials expect the pace of vaccinations to increase in March.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 499 new cases, 34 new deaths.

Statewide: 1,736 new cases, 170 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 23,722 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 158,429 cases, 1,978 deaths

Statewide: 576,050 cases, 8,552 deaths

Statewide Testing: 5.9 million PCR diagnostic tests (7.5 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 31 (including six in Prince William, four in Fairfax, two in Loudoun and one in Alexandria).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,323 (down from 1,374 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 295 (down from 303 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 46,935 total

Nursing Home Patients: 362 as of Saturday (no report Sundays and Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.