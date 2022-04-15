Virginia reported its 20,000th death related to COVID-19 on Friday as case rates are ticking back up both statewide and in Northern Virginia.
In its daily report, the Virginia Department of Health said the state has now recorded 20,022 total deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. It took exactly a year, from March 14, 2020, until March 14, 2021, for the state to report the first 10,000 COVID-related deaths, and another 13 months for the next 10,000.
Despite the milestone, Virginia has the 16th lowest per-capita death rate among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to statista.com. The state had recorded 233 deaths per 100,000 residents through April 11. Mississippi has the highest death rate, 417 per 100,000 residents, while Hawaii has the lowest, 98 per 100,000 residents, followed closely by Vermont, at 99 per 100,000 residents.
Of Virginia's total, 3,216 deaths have been recorded in Northern Virginia, although the region's rate of increase has been slower than the state's since the early days of the pandemic. Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality, has the most deaths of any jurisdiction in the state, with 1,439. Elsewhere in Northern Virginia, the total number of deaths reported to date is as follows:
- Prince William County, 736
- Loudoun County, 379
- Arlington County, 322
- Alexandria, 186
- Manassas, 70
- Fairfax City, 42
- Manassas Park, 26
- Falls Church, 16
Meanwhile, the pace of new COVID-19 cases reported by the health department has picked up over the past two weeks, both statewide and in Northern Virginia, although levels are still well below the winter peak when the Omicron variant was surging.
In Northern Virginia, the seven-day average of new cases as of Thursday was 447, up from 253 per day as of April 1. The region's average peaked at over 5,900 cases a day on Jan. 13.
The statewide seven-day average stands at 1,060.3 per day, an increase of 61.6% in the past two weeks. The state's average peaked at over 18,000 cases a day on Jan. 13 before falling as low as 667 on April 1.
The recent uptick in cases has generally been attributed to the BA.2 variant of the Omicron strain of the virus. Sequencing of a small sample of cases by the health department shows that BA.2 accounted for 38% of cases in week ending March 26.
The uptick has not translated into increased hospitalizations for treatment of the virus, however, which are near their lowest points since the pandemic began. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, only 150 people are in hospitals statewide for treatment of confirmed COVID-19 cases. That is just above the all-time low of 144 on July 5, 2021. Of those, 38 are in Northern Virginia hospitals; the region's low was 17 on July 3, 2021.
Statewide, only 27 COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive-care units, as of Friday, and only 12 are on ventilators. Those numbers are both at all-time lows and were as high as 670 and 400, respectively, in mid-January.
Over 7 million Virginians, or 81.6% of the state's population, have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 6.27 million having received at least two doses and 2.97 million having received a booster or third dose.
