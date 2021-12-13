Virginia reported its 1 millionth COVID-19 case on Monday, 21 months and six days after reporting its first case.

The 1 millionth case was among 1,668 new confirmed cases Monday, bringing the state's total to 1,000,694, according to Virginia Department of Health data.

The milestone means that about 11.6% of Virginia's 8.6 million residents -- or about 1 in every 8 -- have had a case of COVID-19 reported to the health department. Of those, 14,957 have died from COVID-19, and about 75,000 had symptoms serious enough to be hospitalized but later recovered and were released.

From the time Virginia's first case was reported at Fort Belvoir on March 7, 2020, it took about five months for the 100,000th case to be reported, on Aug. 9, 2020. However, due to lack of testing, there were likely many other cases during those early months that were not reported.

The pace of new cases picked up heading into last winter, as a vaccine was not yet available, and the state's 250,000th case was reported almost exactly a year ago, on Dec. 5, 2020. Cases soared through the winter, peaking in mid-January, and the 500,000th case was reported Jan. 30.

Cases then slowed down significantly through the late winter and spring as the pace of vaccinations picked up, and the state's 750,000th case wasn't reported until Aug. 26. They were picking up again then, however, due to the spread of the Delta variant, which peaked in mid-September. Cases then declined to an early November trough but have picked back up since.

As of Monday, the state's seven-day average of new cases stands at 2,519.9, which is nearly double the rate in early November but about 34.3% below the average on this date last year.

Northern Virginia has accounted for 236,355 of the state's cases to date, but the region's percentage of total cases statewide has declined significantly since the early days of the pandemic, when it was the epicenter. For example, the region accounted for over 39,000 of the state's first 100,000 cases, or nearly 2 in every 5 cases, meaning that since then it has accounted for just over 1 in every 5 cases. Northern Virginia makes up about 27% of the state's population.

Northern Virginia also has had about 2,600 deaths, accounting for about 17% of the state's total.