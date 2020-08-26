COVID-19 deaths in Virginia by date of death

Based on the date of death as recorded on death certificates, COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia peaked in early May.  The state has now reported 2,500 deaths in total from the virus. 

 Virginia Department of Health graphic

Virginia reported its 2,500th death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with numbers of new cases in line with recent trends, even though the number of test results reported was the fewest since July Fourth weekend.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 21 new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,515 since the pandemic began.  Of the new deaths, four were reported in Northern Virginia, which now has a total of 1,092 deaths.  Fairfax County, the state's largest locality, has reported 549 deaths, or about 22% of the state's total. 

The health department has emphasized there is a lag between when a patient dies and when it receives the death certificate stating COVID-19 as the cause.  Based on the date of death, fatalities statewide peaked in early May at an average of 39 a day and are currently running at an average of five to 10 per day.

Virginia COVID-19 deaths

Table based on date death reported by the Virginia Department of Health.

Increment Date Days Since Prior
500 April 29
1,000 May 16 17
1,500 June 10 25
2,000 July 16 36
2,500 Aug. 26 41

Wednesday's report included results from only 7,507 coronavirus tests, the lowest number since July 6, the Monday following the July Fourth holiday weekend. Before that, the last time fewer than 8,000 test results were reported in a day was June 18. The state has been averaging about 15,000 test results a day.

Statewide, 823 new cases were reported Wednesday, and the current seven-day average is 919 cases a day.  In Northern Virginia, 195 new cases were reported, and the seven-day average is 243.   

Northern Virginia data by locality

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Aug. 26, 2020

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,324 296 61
Arlington 3,435 452 138
Fairfax 17,878 2,017 549
Fairfax City 109 13 7
Falls Church 66 11 7
Loudoun 5,787 370 117
Manassas 1,772 126 23
Manassas Park 555 52 7
Prince William 10,511 843 183
Totals 43,437 4,180 1,092
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 456 47 4
Spotsylvania 1,735 110 37
Stafford 1,625 135 10
Fauquier 724 35 9
Totals 4,540 327 60

Hospitalizations fell slightly statewide on Wednesday and in the Northern Virginia region.   

Seven-day test positivity rates by health district

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Aug. 26, 2020.

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 5.8 Down
Arlington 5.1 Up
Fairfax 5.6 Stable
Loudoun 5.5 Up
Prince William 8.1 Down
Rappahannock 7.1 Up
Statewide 6.4 Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 195 new cases, 4 new deaths

  • Statewide: 823 new cases, 21 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 7,507 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 43,437 cases, 1,092 deaths

  • Statewide: 115,458 cases, 2,515 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.5 million diagnostic tests (1.62 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,170 (down from 1,174 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 265 (down from 273 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 14,682 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 564 confirmed positive cases (up from 549)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 178,535 deaths, 5.78 million cases, 2.05 million recovered

  • World: 820,246 deaths, 23.93 million cases, 15.61 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

