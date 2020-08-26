Virginia reported its 2,500th death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with numbers of new cases in line with recent trends, even though the number of test results reported was the fewest since July Fourth weekend.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 21 new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,515 since the pandemic began. Of the new deaths, four were reported in Northern Virginia, which now has a total of 1,092 deaths. Fairfax County, the state's largest locality, has reported 549 deaths, or about 22% of the state's total.

The health department has emphasized there is a lag between when a patient dies and when it receives the death certificate stating COVID-19 as the cause. Based on the date of death, fatalities statewide peaked in early May at an average of 39 a day and are currently running at an average of five to 10 per day.

Wednesday's report included results from only 7,507 coronavirus tests, the lowest number since July 6, the Monday following the July Fourth holiday weekend. Before that, the last time fewer than 8,000 test results were reported in a day was June 18. The state has been averaging about 15,000 test results a day.

Statewide, 823 new cases were reported Wednesday, and the current seven-day average is 919 cases a day. In Northern Virginia, 195 new cases were reported, and the seven-day average is 243.

Hospitalizations fell slightly statewide on Wednesday and in the Northern Virginia region.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 195 new cases, 4 new deaths

Statewide: 823 new cases, 21 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 7,507 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 43,437 cases, 1,092 deaths

Statewide: 115,458 cases, 2,515 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.5 million diagnostic tests (1.62 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,170 (down from 1,174 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 265 (down from 273 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 14,682 total

Nursing Home Patients: 564 confirmed positive cases (up from 549)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 178,535 deaths, 5.78 million cases, 2.05 million recovered

World: 820,246 deaths, 23.93 million cases, 15.61 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University