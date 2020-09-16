Virginia reported another 45 deaths caused by COVID-19 on Wednesday, following a record 96 Tuesday, as the state Department of Health cleared a backlog of death certificates that had been held up in its central office.

The department's central office reviews and verifies death certificates and matches them with disease data, said health department spokeswoman Tammie Smith said. "This backlog was caused by a system error that has since been addressed and will be regularly reviewed going forward."

She added that most of the deaths reported Tuesday and Wednesday likely occurred in the preceding three or four weeks. Despite the record two-day jump this week, deaths based on the date of death were still much higher statewide in the spring.

Of the new deaths reported Wednesday, seven were in Northern Virginia, the same as Tuesday's number.

The state has now reported 2,884 deaths related to COVID-19, with 1,144 of those in Northern Virginia. Tuesday's new reported deaths included three apiece in Fairfax and Prince William counties and one apiece in Alexandria and Arlington. Falls Church's death number was reduced by one.

Statewide, 845 new cases of coronavirus were reported Wednesday; the state's seven-day average of new cases stands at 1,010.

Northern Virginia reported 218 new cases, in line with recent averages. The region's seven-day average stands at 226 new cases per day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 218 new cases, 7 new deaths

Statewide: 845 new cases, 45 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 14,298 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 48,242 cases, 1,144 deaths

Statewide: 136,359 cases, 2,884 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.8 million diagnostic tests (1.94 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,027 (up from 1,015 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 212 (down from 228 the previous day and lowest since July 6)

Patients Discharged: 16,536 total

Nursing Home Patients: 608 confirmed positive cases (down from 617 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

