Virginia reported its fewest number of new coronavirus cases Monday than on any single day since July 9, and the state's percentage of positive tests fell to a rate that ties the lowest level since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 reports from the Virginia Department of Health tend to include fewer positive cases, and today's was no exception. The state reported 627 new cases, bringing the seven-day average down to 938.1. In Northern Virginia, 131 new cases were reported, and the region's seven-day average stands at 223.9.
The state has reported nearly 100,000 test results over the past five days, the highest level since the pandemic began, and as a result the test positivity rate has declined. The average rate over the past seven days fell to 5.7% on Monday, tying June 27 as the lowest rate since the pandemic began. The state's average positivity rate peaked at 20.6% on April 22.
Seven-day average test positivity rate
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.8% / July 1
|5.3%
|Down
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|3.8%
|Down
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|4.8% / Aug. 6
|5.3%
|Down
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.4% / Aug. 1
|7.6%
|Down
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|6.9% / July 24
|7.8%
|Down
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|6.3%
|Stable
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|5.7% / June 23
|5.7%
|Down
The health department appears to have cleared a recent backlog of death certificates, as only six new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday. Only one of those, in Arlington, was in Northern Virginia. Virginia topped 3,000 reported deaths on Sunday.
Northern Virginia data by locality
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,716
|312
|68
|Arlington
|3,851
|493
|147
|Fairfax
|20,305
|2,128
|581
|Fairfax City
|134
|13
|7
|Falls Church
|68
|12
|6
|Loudoun
|6,678
|426
|123
|Manassas
|1,890
|128
|25
|Manassas Park
|607
|54
|7
|Prince William
|12,122
|900
|199
|Totals
|49,371
|4,466
|1,163
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|527
|49
|5
|Spotsylvania
|2,088
|131
|43
|Stafford
|1,951
|154
|14
|Fauquier
|911
|47
|22
|Totals
|5,477
|381
|84
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 131 new cases, 1 new death
Statewide: 627 new cases, 6 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 16,609 diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 49,371 cases, 1,163 deaths
Statewide: 141,138 cases, 3,021 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.9 million diagnostic tests (2.04 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 995 (up from 939 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 217 (down from 263 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 16,903 total
- Nursing Home Patients: No report on Sundays or Mondays. 583 confirmed positive cases as of Saturday.
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
