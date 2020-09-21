Virginia reported its fewest number of new coronavirus cases Monday than on any single day since July 9, and the state's percentage of positive tests fell to a rate that ties the lowest level since the pandemic began.

Monday COVID-19 reports from the Virginia Department of Health tend to include fewer positive cases, and today's was no exception. The state reported 627 new cases, bringing the seven-day average down to 938.1. In Northern Virginia, 131 new cases were reported, and the region's seven-day average stands at 223.9.

The state has reported nearly 100,000 test results over the past five days, the highest level since the pandemic began, and as a result the test positivity rate has declined. The average rate over the past seven days fell to 5.7% on Monday, tying June 27 as the lowest rate since the pandemic began. The state's average positivity rate peaked at 20.6% on April 22.

The health department appears to have cleared a recent backlog of death certificates, as only six new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday. Only one of those, in Arlington, was in Northern Virginia. Virginia topped 3,000 reported deaths on Sunday.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 131 new cases, 1 new death

Statewide: 627 new cases, 6 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 16,609 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 49,371 cases, 1,163 deaths

Statewide: 141,138 cases, 3,021 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.9 million diagnostic tests (2.04 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 995 (up from 939 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 217 (down from 263 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 16,903 total

Nursing Home Patients: No report on Sundays or Mondays. 583 confirmed positive cases as of Saturday.

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

