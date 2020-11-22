Virginia reported a record number of COVID-19 diagnostic test results on Sunday, reflecting lines that have been seen at testing centers over the past week.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 47,759 new PCR diagnostic tests, surpassing the previous daily high of 43,147 on June 12. However the June 12 number included a backlog of tests that had not been entered from previous weeks due to an error.
By comparison, it wasn't until April 17, nearly six weeks into the pandemic, that the state reported results of 47,000 tests in total. It is now averaging over 30,000 test results a day.
The state reported 2,117 additional coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the seven-day average to a new high of 2,262.3, up 61% over the past week.
In Northern Virginia, 530 new cases were reported, raising the seven-day average to 603.9, again the highest level since the region's peak on May 31 of 685.3 average daily cases.
While Northern Virginia has the most average daily cases, the number continues to rise in sparsely populated Southwest Virginia, which reported 454 new cases Sunday, raising its average to 578.9. And cases have also picked up significantly over the past week in the Eastern region, which had 523 new cases Sunday and a seven-day average of 395.4.
Sunday's reports follow Saturday's update that the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Fairfax and Loudoun health districts is officially surging, according to new analysis from the University of Virginia.
The state health department reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday.
Northern Virginia data by locality (Nov. 22, 2020)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|4,935
|347
|77
|Arlington
|5,758
|568
|156
|Fairfax
|28,345
|2,472
|614
|Fairfax City
|201
|17
|8
|Falls Church
|88
|14
|7
|Loudoun
|9,265
|535
|139
|Manassas
|2,199
|135
|28
|Manassas Park
|697
|60
|8
|Prince William
|16,771
|1,070
|232
|Totals
|68,259
|5,218
|1,269
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|652
|56
|6
|Spotsylvania
|2,916
|173
|57
|Stafford
|2,990
|186
|22
|Fauquier
|1,346
|67
|27
|Culpeper
|1,877
|105
|19
The statewide average test positivity rate for diagnostic PCR tests increased to 7.1%. However, with the large number of test results reported recently, both the state rate and the rates in local health districts appear to have stabilized over the past few days after increasing for several weeks.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Nov. 22,2020)
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.2% / Oct. 18
|5.9%
|Down
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|7.0%
|Down
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.3% / Oct. 16
|8.2%
|Up
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|8.0%
|Down
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.4% / Oct. 20
|10.5%
|Down
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|9.2%
|Stable
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|7.1%
|Up
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 530 new cases, 0 new deaths.
Statewide: 2,117 new cases, 0 new deaths.
Statewide Testing: 47,759 PCR diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 68,259 cases, 1,269 deaths
Statewide: 217,796 cases, 3,938 deaths
Statewide Testing: 3.12 million PCR diagnostic tests (3.54 million when including antibody and antigen tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,469 (down from 1,507 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 320 (down from 331 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 23,133 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 1,028 as of Saturday (data not reported on Sundays or Mondays)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
