Virginia reported a record 234 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday and has now reported 1,099 total new deaths in the past week.

That represents a 15.5% increase in the past week in total deaths statewide caused by the virus, which now stand at 8,197, and far exceeds the prior weekly record of 377 deaths.

The record numbers come as the Virginia Department of Health works through a backlog of death certificates from the surge in COVID-19 cases in January and early February. Health department data showing deaths by date of death still indicate a gap in the first few days of January, meaning more deaths are likely to be added to the state's tally in the coming days.

The record also comes shortly after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam touted a Politico report showing that Virginia had survived the winter surge of cases much better than other states, based on the state's death rate, which was much lower at the time due to the deaths not having been reported.

Of the new deaths reported Friday, 42 were in Northern Virginia, including 19 in Fairfax County and 14 in Prince William County. Loudoun County reported six new deaths, Arlington County two, and Alexandria one.

The health department reported 496 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Virginia on Friday. The region's seven-day average of new cases, which peaked Jan. 18 at 1,628.4, now stands at 454.7, a range in which it has tracked over the past six days and at levels not seen since just before Thanksgiving.

Statewide, 1,657 new cases of coronavirus were reported Friday. The state's seven-day average, which peaked Jan. 18 at 6,128.4, is down to 1,815.6, its lowest level since Nov. 18.

Hospitalizations for treatment fell slightly Friday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. The number of patients hospitalized, 1,481, is at its lowest level since Nov. 22. In Northern Virginia, 253 patients were hospitalized as of Friday, the fewest since Nov. 7.

The state has reported two new cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, on Friday. The syndrome is believed to be related to the COVID-19 virus. None of the new cases was in Northern Virginia, and none of the state's MIS-C cases has resulted in a death.

The state's seven-day average diagnostic test positivity rate has fallen below 8% for the first time since Nov. 25, and the Prince William Health District's rate has fallen below 10% for the first time since Nov. 11. At rates above 10%, experts believe not all cases of the virus are being accounted for. At rates below 5%, experts believe the virus' spread is contained.

The health department's vaccine dashboard shows an uptick in vaccinations reported over the past two days. As of Friday, 1.78 million doses of vaccines have been administered to Virginia residents out of about 2.25 million the state has received. About 588,000 Virginians have now received the requisite two doses for the vaccine to be fully effective.

Vaccinations are averaging 33,025 a day, below Northam's long-term goal of 50,000. Shortages of supply due to the winter weather over the past couple of weeks lowered that number earlier this week, but the state has reported receiving another 479,000 doses of vaccines in the past six days, so officials expect the pace of vaccinations to pick up.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 496 new cases, 42 new deaths.

Statewide: 1,657 new cases, 234 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 24,186 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 157,580 cases, 1,910 deaths

Statewide: 572,639 cases, 8,197 deaths

Statewide Testing: 5.85 million PCR diagnostic tests (7.44 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 30 (including five in Prince William, four in Fairfax, two in Loudoun and one in Alexandria).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,481 (down from 1,488 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 313 (up from 303 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 46,568 total

Nursing Home Patients: 369 (up from 317 the previous day and fewest since data began to be reported in June)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

