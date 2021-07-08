Tthe Virginia Department of Health announced that a child in the Rappahannock Area Health District recently died from complications of COVID-19.
Health officials will not disclose further information about the child to protect privacy and out of respect for the patient’s family. This is the second reported death in a child under 10 years old with COVID-19 in Virginia.
The Rappahannock Health District covers the Stafford and Fredericksburg areas.
“We extend our condolences to the family of this child in this time of great loss,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “We have made so much progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work continues. Even as many of the restrictions of the past year on gathering and mask-wearing are no longer in place, we urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them.”
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, VDH offers the following guidance:
Anyone age 12 and older is eligible for free COVID-19 vaccine. To find an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
All Virginians aged two years and older who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated should wear masks (cloth face coverings) over their nose and mouth in indoor public settings and outdoor settings.
Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
Effective July 1, all students, faculty, staff, and visitors aged 5 years and older (regardless of vaccination status) in public and private K-12 indoor school settings in Virginia, are required to wear masks as per the State Health Commissioner’s Public Health Emergency Order and CDC recommendations. This Order will be effective until July 25, 2021.
People who are not fully vaccinated should continue to practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Stay home when you are sick. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested.
Avoid contact with sick people.
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and cdc.gov/coronavirus.
(1) comment
Probably spread by a selfish anti-vax covidiot. Get your shots, don't let the next variant kill someone close to you. Condolences for the unimaginable loss.
