Virginia will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday lifted their pause on use.
The CDC ’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended that the vaccine should be cleared for use by all adults after a pause due to blood clot issues in some patients. One of those patients, a Virginia woman, died two weeks after receiving the vaccine.
"This extra scrutiny should instill confidence in the system that is in place to guarantee COVID-19 vaccine safety," Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, said in a news release. "As with any vaccine, we encourage individuals to educate themselves on any potential side effects and to weigh that against the possibility of hospitalization or death from COVID-19."
