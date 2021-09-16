Virginians can now verify their COVID-19 vaccination status with QR codes available on the Virginia Department of Health's website.
The health department on Thursday announced the addition of QR codes -– a type of barcode that can be scanned with smartphones -– to its vaccination records.
QR codes -– short for “quick response” -– are commonly used in retail, logistics and other sectors. The technology allows anyone to show proof of vaccination with a digital or printed QR code instead of a paper card and without the need for an app.
The health department said in a news release that as more employers and businesses require that employees and customers be vaccinated, QR codes will help improve the consistency and security of vaccination information while protecting individual privacy.
Anyone vaccinated in Virginia can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov to obtain their free vaccination record with QR code, which can then be saved to a phone's photo gallery, printed or stored in a compatible account.
Because the QR code is digitally signed by the Virginia Department of Health, it cannot be altered or forged, the health department said. Businesses and employers that choose to verify an individual’s vaccination status can scan QR codes with the free SMART Health Verifier App. Individuals do not need to download an app to use QR codes.
Virginia is the fifth state to adopt the SMART Health format for QR codes. The framework and standards were developed by VCI, a coalition of more than 800 public and private organizations -– including The Mayo Clinic, Boston Children’s Hospital, Microsoft, MITRE and The Commons Project Foundation.
QR codes are available to anyone whose vaccination record includes a working phone number and is in the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS). Nearly all doses administered in Virginia are reported to VIIS, including pharmacies, physician offices, health department clinics, federally qualified health centers, and community vaccination centers. Some doses administered outside Virginia to Virginia residents may be in VIIS.
Doses administered directly by federal agencies such as the Department of Defense or Department of Veterans Affairs are not reported to VIIS. A person whose record cannot be retrieved automatically may call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1) for assistance.
