For many, August means back-to-school shopping. And in Virginia, it means the back-to-school sales tax holiday, which starts Friday, Aug. 2 and continues Sunday, Aug. 4.
All school supplies priced at $20 or less, and clothing and shoes priced $100 or less, are exempt from sales tax during the tax holiday weekend.
Some retailers offer other items tax-free during the annual event.
According to the Virginia Department of Taxation, a school supply is “an item that is commonly used by a student in a course of study.” Items that qualify for the sales tax exemption include binders, chalk, book bags, calculators, tape, compasses, composition books, crayons, erasers, folders, glue, highlighters, index cards, lunch boxes, notebooks, paper, pencils, pens, rulers and scissors.
Clothing, not including sporting equipment, athletic footwear, or clothing accessories, is also included in the sales tax holiday.
The three-day tax holiday also includes tax-free hurricane and emergency preparedness products, including portable generators priced at $1,000 or less, gas-powered chainsaws at $350 or less, chainsaw accessories at $60 or less and other preparedness items under $60.
A complete list of items that can be purchased tax-free can be found online at www.tax.virginia.gov.
