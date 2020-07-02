Virginia reported 30 new deaths related to coronavirus on Thursday, the most since May 28, although the number of new cases remained stable statewide and in Northern Virginia.

The Virginia Health Department, which provides the daily updates, has noted that deaths are a lagging indicator because they are not recorded until a doctor submits the death certificate to the health department. A chart tracking deaths by date of death indicates they peaked in late April and early May and have been falling relatively steadily since.

Only five of the new deaths were reported in Northern Virginia, which has 952 in total, or over half of the 1,816 deaths reported statewide. Fairfax County, the state's largest locality, accounts for over a quarter of the deaths, with 492.

The Northern Virginia region reported 137 new cases Wednesday, with 95 of those coming from Loudoun and Prince William counties combined, according to the health department's daily report. Those trends are in line with recent days.

Statewide, 532 new cases were reported Wednesday.

Northern Virginia now accounts for 50.4% of the state's total of 63,735 cases, the health department reported. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases, once nearly 60%, has been slowly declining in recent weeks.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 137 new cases, 5 new deaths

Statewide: 532 new cases, 30 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 15,602 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 32,154 cases, 952 deaths

Statewide: 63,735 cases, 1,816 deaths

Statewide Testing: 671,560 diagnostic tests (744,480 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 5

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 888 (down from 892)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 206(up from 205)

Patients Discharged: 8,496 total

Nursing Home Patients: 609 confirmed positive cases (down from 637 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 128,062 deaths, 2.69 million cases, 729,994 recovered

World: 516,786 deaths, 10.72 million cases, 5.5 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University