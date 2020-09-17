Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Rain. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.