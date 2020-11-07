Virginia set a record for new daily COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and the state's seven-day average of cases also hit a new peak.

Northern Virginia also is quickly becoming a hot spot again, with over 400 new cases reported both Friday and Saturday, reaching levels not seen since early June, the Virginia Department of Health reported. The new numbers come as the country is reporting a record of more than 100,000 new cases a day.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,103 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. That's the highest daily number since the pandemic began, topping the previous high of 2,015 on Aug. 7, but the August daily number was artificially inflated due to a delay in reporting cases from prior days. Saturday's update followed a report of 1,568 new cases on Friday.

The state's seven-day average of new cases now stands at a new high of 1,383.3.

In Northern Virginia, 460 new cases were reported Saturday, following 412 on Friday, and increasing the region's seven-day average to 336.6, the highest since June 10. The region's average peaked at 685.3 on May 31. Fairfax County, the state's largest jurisdiction, has now topped 25,000 cases since the pandemic began.

While new cases have risen in every region of the state, Southwest Virginia continues to see the largest numbers, with 715 new cases reported Saturday, increasing that region's seven-day average to 427.7.

The state's seven-day average test positivity rate rose back to 6% for the first time since Sept. 17, according to Saturday's report. It was as low as 4.5% on several occasions during a 22-day run under 5% in late September and early October.

An apparent anomaly in COVID-19 death totals from Fairfax County over the past two days affected statewide death numbers. The health department reported on Friday a death total for Fairfax that was 10 fewer than the number the day before, but then on Saturday the number increased by 11.

"VDH receives additional information about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths every day," said Tammie Smith, a spokeswoman for the agency, on Friday. "This new information may result in slight changes in previously reported case, hospitalization, or death counts in your community or within the state. Please note that data are considered preliminary and subject to change."

Overall, on Friday and Saturday combined, the state reported 16 net new deaths. Three of those were in Northern Virginia: one apiece in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties.

Despite the recent spike in cases, hospitalizations statewide remain relatively low in comparison to the state's first peak in the spring. A total of 1,062 patients were hospitalized Saturday morning for treatment of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, and that number has been tracking in that range for the past couple of weeks. The peak hospitalization number of 1,625 was hit in early May.

However, the association said, the number of current positive cases at licensed nursing homes in the state has hit a new high, 760, since it began reporting that data in mid June.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 460 new cases, 3 new net deaths Friday and Saturday combined.

Statewide: 2,103 new cases, 16 new net deaths Friday and Saturday combined.

Statewide Testing: 23,124 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 60,961 cases, 1,244 deaths.

Statewide: 190,873 cases, 3,704 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.77 million diagnostic tests (2.99 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,062 (up from 1,057 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 215 (down from 216 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 21,441 total

Nursing Home Patients: 760 (up from 750 the previous day and highest since data first reported June 23)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.