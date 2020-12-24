On Christmas Eve, Virginia reported a new record number of COVID-19 cases, and the state's seven-day average of new cases hit another high as well.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 4,782 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, surpassing the previous one-day high of 4,652 just the day before. The statewide seven-day average of new cases reached a new high of 3,974.6, surpassing the previous high high of 3,920.3 set Dec. 12. The average is up 11% in the past week and 65% in the past month.
The Northern Virginia region reported 1,129 new cases on Thursday, and its seven-day average rose to 1,034.4, below the peak of 1,124.4 set Dec. 12.
The health department reported 31 new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday, with five of those in Northern Virginia: three in Fairfax County and two in Arlington County.
Northern Virginia data by locality (Dec. 24, 2020)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|6,913
|422
|85
|Arlington
|8,289
|649
|176
|Fairfax
|41,339
|2,848
|666
|Fairfax City
|281
|25
|10
|Falls Church
|164
|16
|6
|Loudoun
|13,171
|628
|154
|Manassas
|2,775
|147
|29
|Manassas Park
|889
|62
|8
|Prince William
|23,723
|1,195
|249
|Totals
|97,544
|5,992
|1,383
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|966
|63
|8
|Spotsylvania
|4,338
|207
|67
|Stafford
|4,769
|220
|23
|Fauquier
|2,171
|87
|28
|Culpeper
|2,802
|130
|18
Hospitalizations for treatment of the virus tracked by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association fell slightly from Wednesday's record high to 2,577. Of those, 594 were being treated in Northern Virginia hospitals.
The health department's new report of the number of COVID-19 vaccines available and administered shows that just over 31,000 Virginians have received their first dose of the vaccine. The state has received over 227,000 doses.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Dec. 24, 2020)
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.2% / Oct. 18
|8.4%
|Down
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|6.6%
|Stable
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.3% / Oct. 16
|10.7%
|Down
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|11.3%
|Down
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.4% / Oct. 20
|16.1%
|Down
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|12.5%
|Up
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|11.5%
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 1,129 new cases, 5 new deaths.
Statewide: 4,782 new cases, 31 new deaths.
Statewide Testing: 40,097 PCR diagnostic test results reported.
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 97,544 cases, 1,383 deaths
Statewide: 323,915 cases, 4,791 deaths
Statewide Testing: 4.07 million PCR diagnostic tests (4.84 million when including antibody and antigen tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 2,577 (down from 2,586 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 2,586 reached Dec. 23.
- Patients in ICU: 530 (down from 532 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 28,940 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 1,731 (up from 1,651 the previous day and the most since at least June 23)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
