On Christmas Eve, Virginia reported a new record number of COVID-19 cases, and the state's seven-day average of new cases hit another high as well.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 4,782 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, surpassing the previous one-day high of 4,652 just the day before. The statewide seven-day average of new cases reached a new high of 3,974.6, surpassing the previous high high of 3,920.3 set Dec. 12. The average is up 11% in the past week and 65% in the past month.

The Northern Virginia region reported 1,129 new cases on Thursday, and its seven-day average rose to 1,034.4, below the peak of 1,124.4 set Dec. 12.

The health department reported 31 new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday, with five of those in Northern Virginia: three in Fairfax County and two in Arlington County.

Hospitalizations for treatment of the virus tracked by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association fell slightly from Wednesday's record high to 2,577. Of those, 594 were being treated in Northern Virginia hospitals.

The health department's new report of the number of COVID-19 vaccines available and administered shows that just over 31,000 Virginians have received their first dose of the vaccine. The state has received over 227,000 doses.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 1,129 new cases, 5 new deaths.

Statewide: 4,782 new cases, 31 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 40,097 PCR diagnostic test results reported.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 97,544 cases, 1,383 deaths

Statewide: 323,915 cases, 4,791 deaths

Statewide Testing: 4.07 million PCR diagnostic tests (4.84 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 2,577 (down from 2,586 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 2,586 reached Dec. 23.

Patients in ICU: 530 (down from 532 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 28,940 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,731 (up from 1,651 the previous day and the most since at least June 23)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.