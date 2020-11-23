Virginia reported a record high 3,242 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with over 900 from Northern Virginia.

The daily caseload far surpassed the prior high of 2,677, set Nov. 16, although the Virginia Department of Health said both Monday numbers were higher than they would have been due to a backlog of cases from the prior weekends.

Regardless, the current report brought the state's seven-day average to a new record high of 2,343. That is up 47% in the past week and 63% in the past two weeks, as cases surge throughout Virginia.

Northern Virginia reported 918 cases, the third most ever for the region, and its seven-day average increased to 614.7, the highest since it peaked May 31 at 685.3. Almost half of the new cases, 453, were in Fairfax County, which was identified Friday as being in a surge.

Elsewhere in Virginia, the central (333.0), northwest (400.1) and southwest (593.6) regions all set record highs for seven-day average caseloads, with the central and northwest regions posting record numbers of daily cases. The eastern region's caseload peaked in the summer, but it is approaching those levels again.

The record numbers came as the health department reported the results of over 42,000 PCR diagnostic tests, the second straight day with more than 40,000 test results reported. That number had been averaging between 15,000 and 20,000 a day since summer, but the average is now well above 30,000 a day.

The statewide average test positivity rate for diagnostic PCR tests increased slightly to 7.2%. However, with the large number of test results reported recently, both the state rate and the rates in local health districts are generally stabilizing after increasing for several weeks.

The state health department reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday. One of those was in Northern Virginia, in Arlington County.

Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 rose in Northern Virginia to 424, the highest level since June 10. The region's hospitalizations peaked at 808 on April 30. Statewide, the number of patients being treated in intensive care units is at its highest level since May 31.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 918 new cases, 1 new death.

Statewide: 3,242 new cases, 4 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 42,165 PCR diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 69,177 cases, 1,270 deaths

Statewide: 221,038 cases, 3,942 deaths

Statewide Testing: 3.16 million PCR diagnostic tests (3.59 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,512 (up from 1,469 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 351 (up from 320 the previous day and the most since May 31)

Patients Discharged: 23,253 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,028 as of Saturday (data not reported on Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.