Virginia State Police say they are monitoring and preparing for potential "commercial and passenger vehicle convoys" affecting traffic in and around the D.C. area this weekend.
At least two trucker convoys with a total of about 500 trucks and cars expect to travel to the area from various parts of the country this weekend.
On its website, the People’s Convoy said the group plans to rally in Hagerstown, Md., Friday and Saturday and has not released further plans. Schools in Washington County, Maryland are dismissing early today in anticipation of the convoys.
"The volume of vehicles involved in the convoy will likely create traffic congestion and delays on major transportation routes and secondary roads," the school division said on its website.
State police say they are working with local, state and federal partners to make sure traffic isn't impeded by the protesters.
"Virginia State Police respects the public’s First Amendment rights and has been in contact with various groups’ organizers to ensure their understanding of Virginia traffic laws," the agency said in a news release. "These communications have also enabled us to share our expectations related to keeping traffic flowing safely and efficiently on Virginia highways, especially in the case of emergencies and for first responder vehicles."
In advance of any convoys, state police plan to step up patrol presence "as part of the department’s operational plan for this still-fluid situation," the release said.
"These efforts are to mitigate the impact of additional traffic volume on already congested roadways and Northern Virginia communities," state police said.
Last month, the Pentagon approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops ahead of trucker convoys expected in the D.C. area next week to protest COVID-19 restrictions.
The request came from the District of Columbia government and the U.S. Capitol Police and was approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the Associated Press reported. The guard troops would assist with traffic control and would not take part in law-enforcement or surveillance activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.