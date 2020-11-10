Virginia will increase COVID-19 testing efforts and its messaging in an effort to mitigate this fall's rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, rather than reimpose restrictions, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday.
In what he indicated would be his last COVID-19 news conference before Thanksgiving, Northam urged Virginians to continue to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines, especially over the holidays. He said much of the recent rise in cases has been due to people gathering in small groups while not wearing masks.
"Virginians, you have done an exceptional job over the past eight months of responding to this crisis, and I know you’re tired," Northam said during a news conference in Richmond. "I’m tired. But I want to say by and large people have listened to the public health advice, and we can’t stop now. We need to keep it up. It's more important now than ever. We cannot get complacent and let down our guard for the holidays."
Statewide, the number of new daily COVID-19 cases has increased by about a third over the past two weeks, and Northam noted other states' numbers are increasing as well. However, he said at this time he doesn't see the need for additional restrictions.
”We really implore people to keep their gatherings to a minimum," he said. "If we do these things, then we know that we can keep these numbers under control.”
Northam said the state has signed three contracts with COVID-19 testing labs to create a coordinated system that will allow the state to add about 7,000 tests a day to its current average of 15,000 to 20,000. In addition, the state has begun distributing the 200,000 rapid antigen tests it purchased in conjunction with other states - prioritizing hospitals, nursing homes and other health-care settings. The rapid test can return results in 15 to 20 minutes.
"To be able to have more of the rapid testing will make Virginia more nimble to be able to deal with the hotspots and the outbreaks,” Northam said.
In Southwest Virginia, which has had the biggest increase in cases over the past month, Northam said state officials are using business, faith and government leaders to help spread the word about the need to wear masks and practice social distancing.
"We’re focusing on a communications campaign to emphasize the importance of doing the things that we know work," he added.
As the holidays near, Northam urged Virginians to remain vigilant, noting that the virus spreads through the air and more easily indoors than outdoors. "Take precautions around anyone who does not live in your house," he said. "If you're planning to celebrate with people outside your house, think about ways to do it safely."
Northam and state health commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver also briefly outlined the state's preparations to administer a COVID-19 vaccine once one is approved. Pfizer indicated on Monday that its vaccine has been 90% effective in clinical trials, and Oliver said a vaccine should be ready by the end of the year.
“When a vaccine is ready – one that is safe and effective – we will be ready, too, in Virginia," Northam said.
He warned, however, that the process of administering a vaccine to the state's more than 8 million residents will take months. "We should all remember that this isn’t a magic bullet."
Northam, a Democrat, also reacted to the created by President-elect Joe Biden of a task force to advise him on best ways to fight the pandemic. "Other governors and I have said for months that a stronger federal response would be helpful to us, and I look forward to seeing that become a reality."
