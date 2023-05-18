The Virginia Supreme Court ruled Thursday that five members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act by discussing “public business” without complying with statutory requirements at a 2020 community forum following the killing of George Floyd.
The ruling reverses a 2020 decision from the Prince William Circuit Court that dismissed the lawsuit, which was brought by county residents and conservative activists Alan Gloss, Tammy Spinks and Carol Fox.
The case revolved around a hastily organized May 31, 2020, meeting orchestrated by then-Prince William Police Chief Barry Barnard, then-Deputy Police Chief Jarad Phelps and local NAACP leader Cozy Bailey. Ultimately, the five Democratic members of the Board of Supervisors -- Chair Ann Wheeler, Victor Angry (Neabsco), Andrea Bailey (Potomac), Kenny Boddye (Occoquan), and Margaret Franklin (Woodbridge) -- attended the meeting, though they said they were largely observers.
In a 5-2 decision written by Justice Wesley Russell Jr., the state’s supreme court found that the meeting was tantamount to a police Citizens’ Advisory Board meeting and that “public business” was discussed, meaning that it was subject to state FOIA rules about public notice, record-keeping and other open government requirements that were not met.
“Viewing the record in this case through such a lens and in the light most favorable to plaintiffs, we conclude that the evidence adduced at trial was sufficient to allow a rational factfinder to conclude that the CAB meeting was a meeting subject to the requirements of VFOIA,” Russell wrote. “Thus, the circuit court erred in granting the motion to strike. Accordingly, we reverse the judgment of the circuit court and remand the matter for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”
The ruling comes amid a series of decisions from the state’s high court affirming public access requirements and leans on a 2022 ruling in Beck v. Shelton. In his decision, Russell writes that for a matter to be considered public it needs to be either currently before the governing body at the time or is likely to be in the foreseeable future.
“Embracing this language and reasoning from Beck, today we make clear that a topic is 'public business' for the purpose of [VFOIA] if it is either ‘pending before’ the public body at the time or it is ‘likely to … come before it in the future,” Russell wrote.
The supervisors and their attorneys had argued successfully in Circuit Court that “public business” was not discussed during the May 31 meeting. And during oral argument before the Supreme Court, Russell writes, the defendants requested that the court specify that for a matter to be considered public business, it must appear in a formal agenda. But doing so, he said, would erode the purpose of open access laws.
“To adopt the defendants’ construction – that a topic cannot be public business until it appears on a formal board agenda – would gut the open meeting provisions of VFOIA. It would allow portions of or full boards of supervisors to meet, discuss, and decide county business in secrecy.”
After a night of protests outside Manassas that briefly turned into violent confrontations with police on May 30, 2020, Phelps had asked Bailey – a member of the Citizens' Advisory Board – to gather community members for a discussion on police response to the protests. The board's Democrats said in Circuit Court that when they heard about the meeting, they went – independently of one another – to hear from people in the community and listen, not conduct any sort of board business.
“Nobody made a concerted effort to huddle up five Democrats or huddle up five members of the board to talk about policy … or board business,” Kenneth Bynum, the attorney for Angry, said during Circuit Court oral arguments in 2020.
In that case, Judge Dennis Smith ultimately agreed, granting a motion to strike the lawsuit and saying that if the plaintiffs’ standards were applied, elected officials would be severely limited in the types of community forums that they could attend.
Gloss and the other plaintiffs eventually appealed that decision to the Virginia Supreme Court last year, and the five Supreme Court justices found that the “public forum” exemption to the VFOIA law did not apply in this case, because the discussion ultimately led to board action when Franklin requested an after-action report from county police on the May 30 protests.
“Furthermore, crediting Supervisor Franklin’s testimony, it went further than mere discussion, as a Board member made a specific request to the police chief regarding the police chief’s performance of his duties and made further inquiry as to when those duties would be completed,” Russell writes.
The high court was split on the decision, with two dissenters, Chief Justice Bernard Goodwyn and Justice Cleo Powell, arguing that the majority’s decision is contrary to the “plain meaning and context in which the term ‘public business’ is used in FOIA."
“By broadening the definition of public business to include topics which are likely to be the subject of some unidentified public business, the majority unnecessarily … creates VFOIA violations in situations where none would exist if the plain language definition of public business were applied,” Goodwyn wrote.
The high court does not specify what type of proceedings should follow the finding, and it is unclear what kind of repercussions the board will face.
Wheeler told InsideNoVa that she had not yet consulted with attorneys on what would happen next.
“While there’s pending litigation … it is unfortunate that a case such as this has already cost the taxpayers of Prince William County over $150,000 with more certainly to come,” she said in a statement.
Gloss said the board members should “reimburse the county” for breaking the open meetings law.
“This has been a long hard fight, where for three long years there has been no accountability,” Gloss said in a statement to InsideNoVa. “The five members of the board broke the law. It’s plain and simple and it was apparent from the beginning. Instead of recognizing that they violated the open meetings law and apologizing, they doubled down and mired the county into a pile of legal debt. The taxpayers of this county should not have to bear the cost of their illegal activity.”
