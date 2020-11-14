Virginia reported its 200,000th COVID-19 case Saturday, a day after Gov. Ralph Northam tightened some restrictions designed to stem the spread of the virus.

The state took 154 days to reach its 100,000th confirmed case, on Aug. 9, but just 97 additional days to reach 200,000. The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,537 new cases on Saturday, following 1,235 on Friday.

The state's current seven-day average of new cases stands at 1,418. That's down slightly from a peak of 1,546.4 reached on Thursday, but still represents significantly higher numbers of cases statewide than were seen during prior surges in the pandemic.

The story is similar in Northern Virginia, where 331 new cases were reported Saturday, following 318 on Friday. The region's seven-day average is 378.9, below its peak of 685.3 reached on May 31 but double the average in early October.

Despite hitting the 200,000-case mark, Virginia's number of total cases per 100,000 residents, 2,339, ranks just 42nd among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As has been seen elsewhere in the country, the rate of deaths has declined as enhanced testing detects more cases that are less severe. When Virginia hit 100,000 cases, the state had reported 2,326 deaths. As of Saturday, the state had reported 1,473 additional deaths. The first 100,000 cases were the result of 1.24 million diagnostic tests, while the next 100,000 were the result of about 1.65 million tests.

Northern Virginia's share of the statewide caseload also has declined, from 39.5% of the first 100,000 cases to 24.1% of the next 100,000. Northern Virginia accounts for about 30% of the state's population.

Southwest Virginia, which has seen the biggest surge of new cases recently, reported 435 on Saturday, but its seven-day average has fallen somewhat to 383.9.

As of Saturday morning, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 1,312 patients were hospitalized statewide for treatment of COVID-19, a number that remains at its highest level since early August. Of those, 349 were in Northern Virginia.

Northern Virginia's number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients was as low as 183 as recently as Oct. 5, although it was as high as 818 on April 30.

The number of patients being treated in intensive care units around the state also is at its highest level since Sept. 2.

And the number of COVID-19 patients in licensed nursing facilities hit 1,014 on Saturday, the highest level since that number began to be reported on June 23. That number has increased every day for more than two weeks.

With the increase in cases, average test positivity rates continue to increase. The state's seven-day average of 6.8% is its highest since Sept. 13 and all Northern Virginia health districts now have rates above the key threshold of 5% with the Prince William health district approaching 10%.

The health department reported 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide Saturday, after reporting 27 on Friday. Over the two-day period, five of those were in Northern Virginia: two in Arlington County and one apiece in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 331 new cases, 3 new deaths.

Statewide: 1,537 new cases, 14 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 22,993 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 63,613 cases, 1,253 deaths.

Statewide: 200,799 cases, 3,799 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.89 million diagnostic tests (3.13 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,312 (up from 1,296 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 261 (up from 258 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 22,192 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,014 (up from 909 the previous day and highest since data first reported June 23)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

