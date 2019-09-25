Watch for a plain white envelope from the Virginia Department of Taxation.
About 2.7 million one-time refund checks are in the mail, on the way to Virginia taxpayers after a state windfall from federal tax reforms, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.
Taxpayers who filed by July 1 and had a liability worth as much as the refund will receive $110 if they filed individually and $220 if they filed jointly as a married couple.
Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that taxpayers shouldn’t confuse the one-time payments with refunds they would be due from overpayment of income taxes on their annual tax return.
The Virginia Department of Taxation offers information on how the state determines eligibility for a refund at this link: www.tax.virginia.gov/news/2019-virginia-tax-relief-refund.
