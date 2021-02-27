Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency authorization Saturday of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Virginians will start receiving doses next week.

In a news release, the Virginia Department of Health said the single-dose vaccine "has been proven to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death from the disease." The vaccine has been approved for those 18 and older.

Virginia is expected to receive 69,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, which will be prioritized for mass vaccination clinics across the state. An additional allotment is expected to be sent to pharmacies participating in a federal partnership to help vaccinate priority groups, such as those 65 and older, at no cost.

The state encourages all providers who schedule vaccine appointments to advise individuals which vaccine they will receive, because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine differs from those available from Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna in that it requires only one dose, rather than two. All three vaccines have been proven to be effective at preventing COVID-19-related hospitalization and death, health officials said.

