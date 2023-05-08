Virginia's COVID exposure notification app will be retired Thursday when the national public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic ends, the Virginia Department of Health announced Monday.

More than 3 million users downloaded the COVIDWISE app or turned on COVIDWISE Express, an app-less version for iPhone users. The app used Bluetooth technology to alert users if they had been in close contact with an individual who anonymously reported a positive COVID-19 test result.

“COVIDWISE brought us cutting-edge technology as we responded to one of the biggest public health threats in modern times,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, the state health commissioner. “With this technology, public health agencies put information directly into the hands of citizens, providing them with a tool and information to protect themselves and others around them.”

The free COVIDWISE app, which launched in early August 2020, was the first exposure notifications app in the United States using the Google/Apple framework. No personal data has ever been collected, stored, tracked or transmitted to the health department as part of the app.

“We stated from day one that when COVIDWISE was no longer needed, VDH would take the app down,” said Jeff Stover, the health department's chief of staff. “We are following through on that commitment to the public.”

COVIDWISE works across state boundaries, including the District of Columbia and more than 20 states that have similar exposure notification systems using the National Key Server. This has allowed users to receive exposure notifications from people in participating states or jurisdictions.

The app has been updated several times and has included options to help users find and schedule vaccine appointments and access other vaccination-related information, including the user’s COVID-19 vaccine record.

When the app is disabled Thursday, users can delete it from their phones. COVIDWISE Express users can turn off exposure notifications in settings. Either way, the Bluetooth technology that enables COVIDWISE to operate will no longer work for the app or COVIDWISE Express.

The health department said the retirement of COVIDWISE does not impact its COVID-19 surveillance activities, which will continue. The department has been reporting COVID cases statewide since early 2020.

The decision to retire the app follows the end last month of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association's tracking of COVID-19 cases in state hospitals.