Virginia recorded its third straight day with more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and Northern Virginia case numbers were up again as well, even as the state passed a key threshold in its test positivity rate.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,114 new coronavirus cases Friday, marking the fifth day in the past week that the number of new cases has topped 1,000. Wednesday's number was adjusted upward because some cases reported Thursday actually should have been reported Wednesday. The state's seven-day average is now 994.6, the highest it has been since Sept. 18.

In Northern Virginia, 222 new cases were reported Friday. The region's seven-day average increased to 226.7, also the highest since Sept. 18.

However, Friday's numbers included the results of over 29,000 diagnostic tests, the third highest daily number since the pandemic began, and the state's seven-day average positivity rate remained at 4.8%, marking the 14th straight day the average rate has been less than 5%. The World Health Organization has said that maintaining a rate below 5% for 14 days is a key metric in determining when to ease coronavirus restrictions.

The health department did report 16 new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide on Friday, with five of those in Northern Virginia: three in Fairfax County and one apiece in Loudoun and Prince William counties.

In a separate report, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators statewide dropped to 87, the lowest that number has been since July 6.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 222 new cases, 5 new deaths

Statewide: 1,114 new cases, 16 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 29,718 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 52,840 cases, 1,211 deaths

Statewide: 156,649 cases, 3,344 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.22 million diagnostic tests (2.39 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 963 (up from 933 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 205 (up from 196 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 18,336 total

Nursing Home Patients: 497 (up from 447 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.