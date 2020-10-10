For the first time, Virginia has posted four straight days with more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,256 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, following over 1,000 new cases reported Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. (Wednesday's daily number was adjusted upward because 689 cases that were supposed to have been reported Wednesday were reported Thursday instead.) The state has had three successive days with more than 1,000 new cases each several times since the pandemic began, but never four straight days.

While the health department says that the dates that patients started showing symptoms is a better measure of the spread of the disease - and the state's test positivity rate remained below the key 5% level - the recent trend is worrying, according to the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute.

The U.Va. institute, which releases weekly models forecasting future trends in COVID-19 cases, had said last week that it appeared the state had hit its peak caseload in early August. However, in this week's report, released Friday, it noted the recent uptick in new cases.

"The modeling team will monitor this trend closely," the report said. "If the short-term upswing continues, next week's model results will forecast how an increase in cases over the coming days could impact future projections."

The recent uptick in cases appears to be reflected statewide, with perhaps the sharpest upswing in the most sparsely populated area of the state, southwestern Virginia, where the seven-day average of new cases stands at 269.6, just a tad below its high of 273 reached in early September.

In Northern Virginia, 281 new cases were reported Saturday, and the region's seven-day average jumped to 235.3, its highest level since Sept. 4. That's still far below the region's peak seven-day average of 685.3 on May 31, however.

The state's seven-day average of new cases increased to 1,014.6, its highest level since Sept. 15.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate for diagnostic tests ticked down to 4.7% on Saturday, the 15th straight day it has been below the key level of 5%. The World Health Organization has said that maintaining a rate below 5% for 14 days is a key metric in determining when to ease coronavirus restrictions.

The health department reported 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide on Saturday, with one of those in Northern Virginia, in Fairfax County.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 281 new cases, 1 new death

Statewide: 1,256 new cases, 10 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 18,694 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 53,121 cases, 1,212 deaths

Statewide: 157,905 cases, 3,354 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.24 million diagnostic tests (2.41 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 943 (down from 963 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 208 (up from 205 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 18,446 total

Nursing Home Patients: 515 (up from 497 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

