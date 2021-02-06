Virginia has now administered over 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, but while new cases continue to slow or stabilize statewide, Loudoun County is experiencing a surge, according to new data Saturday.

Virginia Department of Health's vaccine dashboard on Saturday showed that 1.02 million doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have been administered to Virginians, with 9.9% of the state's population having received at least one dose. About 178,000 Virginians have received the requisite two doses for the vaccine to be fully effective.

The state's numbers do not include vaccines administered by the federal government, however. The federal government has administered 1.9 million doses, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker, which includes active-duty and retired military servicemembers and heir families, as well as some federal employees and contractors. That means the number of Virginians who have received vaccines is likely higher, especially in Northern Virginia.

Meanwhile, analysis by the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute shows that Loudoun County is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Loudoun is the only one of the state's 35 health districts with a surge; cases are declining in 29 of the 35 districts.

The health department on Friday reported Virginia's first new case of the South African variant of the coronavirus, known as B.1.351, in the state's Eastern Region. It previously has reported four cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first found in the United Kingdom, with three of those in Northern Virginia. These variants are believed to be more contagious. U.Va.'s report suggested the surge in Loudoun could be tied to the B.1.1.7 variant, although where in Northern Virginia it has been found has not been specified.

The health department reported 4,709 new coronavirus cases overall on Saturday, following 5,069 on Friday. The state's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has risen slightly to 3,422.1, but that's well below the peak on Jan. 18 of 6,166.3. Friday's and Saturday's reports were based on the results of more than 93,000 diagnostic tests combined, well above averages last weekend and earlier this week that may have been depressed due to a system upgrade as well as last weekend's snowstorm.

In Northern Virginia, 1,274 new cases were reported Saturday, following 1,106 on Friday. The region's seven-day average has also ticked up slightly to 807.6, also well below its record high of 1,628.4, set Jan. 18.

Hospitalizations statewide for treatment of the virus hit their lowest level since Dec. 16 on Friday, before increasing slightly Saturday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. However, they are still down 26% from the mid-January peak. In addition, the number of patients with COVID-19 in the state's nursing homes as of Friday was below 1,000 for the first time since Nov. 13.

The state reported 82 new deaths related to coronavirus on Friday, the fourth-highest daily total, and another 41 new deaths Saturday. Death reports tend to lag behind other indicators, due to the time required to process and verify death certificates.

In Northern Virginia, 11 new deaths were reported Friday and another seven were reported Saturday. Of those, nine were in Fairfax County, four apiece in Prince William and Loudoun counties, and one in Arlington County.

Reflecting the surge in Loudoun, that health district's average test positivity rate has increased in recent days, but the rates continue to come down elsewhere in Northern Virginia and statewide.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 1,274 new cases, 7 new deaths.

Statewide: 4,709 new cases, 41 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 39,168 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 146,829 cases, 1,690 deaths

Statewide: 526,176 cases, 6,773 deaths

Statewide Testing: 5.41 million PCR diagnostic tests (6.76 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 16 (including four in Fairfax, three in Prince William, and one apiece in Loudoun and Alexandria).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 2,376 (down from 2,363 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 465 (up from 462 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 41,489 total

Nursing Home Patients: 989 as of Friday (fewest since Nov. 13 and down from 1,076 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.