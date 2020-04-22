The number of coronavirus cases in Virginia has topped 10,000, with over 5,300 of those in Northern Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health reported late Wednesday.
The health department reported 636 new cases since Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 10,266. Of those, 9,952 were confirmed by positive tests and another 314 were identified as probable cases by medical professionals. The number of new cases was just slightly less than the 640 reported Tuesday, which was the biggest one-day jump since the pandemic began.
The state reported an additional 25 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the total to 349, according to Virginia Department of Health data. Of those, 347 were confirmed and two listed as probable.
Case numbers have typically been updated each morning by 9 a.m., but Wednesday's report was not available until nearly 5 p.m. due to technical issues, the state health department said. The numbers include cases and deaths reported by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
The state has begun breaking down deaths by county and city, with 66 in Fairfax County, 24 in Arlington, 17 in Prince William County, 12 in Alexandria, nine in Loudoun, three in Spotsylvania, two in Stafford and one apiece in Fauquier County, Fairfax City, Falls Church and Manassas Park.
Northern Virginia, including the Fredericksburg area, accounts for more than half of the cases statewide, with 5,319 cases, an increase of 394 from the day before.
Northern Virginia cases, compared to the previous day’s total, include:
Fairfax County: 2,256, up from 2,007
Prince William County: 924, up from 867
Arlington: 663, up from 625
Loudoun: 475, up from 468
Alexandria: 474, up from 462
Stafford: 170, up from 164
Manassas: 117, up from 110
Spotsylvania: 83, up from 79
Fauquier: 56, up from 49
Manassas Park: 34, up from 31
Fairfax City: 25, up from 22
Falls Church: 25, up from 24
- Fredericksburg: unchanged at 17
There have been 60,778 COVID-19 tests results reported in Virginia, meaning that about 16.3% are positive.
About 2,400 new test results were reported in Wednesday's totals. State health officials have said “thousands” of tests will need to be reported daily for the state to have a clear picture of the actual number of COVID-19 cases.
In a separate report, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said there are now 879 people hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 854 the previous day, and another 495 patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, up from 477 on the previous day. The total number of current hospitalizations, 1,374, is the most since the association began reporting numbers publicly on April 6.
The association said 1,497 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state.
Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 419 are being treated in intensive care units across the state, and 244 are on ventilators. State hospitals currently have 2,888 ventilators available, according to the report.
Hospitals are also reporting significant improvement in the availability of personal protective equipment, such as masks, gloves and face shields. Only three said they expected difficult in replenishing their supply in the next 72 hours, down from as many as 12 two weeks ago. Gov. Ralph Northam announced April 6 that the state had ordered $27 million of PPE from Asia.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 178,000 deaths, including 45,075 deaths in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. About a third of the U.S. deaths, 15,000, have been in New York City. More than 2.58 million cases of the virus have been reported, including over 825,000 cases in the U.S.
Johns Hopkins notes more than 75,000 patients have recovered in the U.S. and 693,000 have recovered worldwide. Virginia has not been reporting figures on the number of patients recovered.
The coronavirus claimed another major event on Tuesday, when the Scripps National Spelling Bee announced it is canceling the 2020 event, scheduled for late May at National Harbor, Maryland.
However, North Carolina's Outer Banks, which have been closed to visitors and non-resident property owners since mid-March, announced it will begin reopening to non-resident property owners in early May.
