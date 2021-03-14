Virginia tops 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

A year to the day after Virginia reported its first death related to COVID-19, the state on Sunday announced that more than 10,000 of its residents have now died due to the virus.

The grim milestone also comes on the day that Gov. Ralph Northam declared a day of remembrance for COVID-19 victims, ordering all state flags to be flown at half-staff.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 34 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 10,019. That represents 1 in every 858 Virginians, or about 0.1165% of the state's population of 8.6 million.

Over half the deaths have been reported in 2021, as the state topped 5,000 reported deaths on Dec. 31. Deaths peaked in mid-January following the post-holiday spike in cases, and the date on which the single most deaths occurred was Jan. 8, with 104.

Nearly half of the deaths, 4,875, have occurred in Virginians aged 80 and older, and approximately another quarter occurred in Virginians aged 70 to 79, according to health department demographic data. The state has reported only 283 deaths of people under age 50, and just two of people under age 20.

While caseloads overall have disproportionately affected Black and Latino residents, death rates are generally more in line with Virginia's overall population. Whites have accounted for 64% of the deaths, Blacks for 24% and Latinos for about 7%.

Northern Virginia has reported 2,212 deaths, slightly less than the region's share of the state's population. Northern Virginia deaths peaked last spring, when they accounted for over half of the deaths statewide, largely due to high death tolls at some of the region's long-term care facilities. Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with 1.1 million residents, has the most deaths, with 1,029.

Meanwhile, despite Sunday's grim milestone, the number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations for treatment of the virus continue to fall, both statewide and in Northern Virginia, although they are not declining as rapidly as several weeks ago. And 20% of Virginia residents have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department reported 363 new cases of coronavirus in Northern Virginia on Sunday. The region's seven-day average of new cases stands at 321.4. That's up slightly from Saturday's average, which was the lowest since Nov. 6.

Statewide, 1,173 new cases were reported Sunday. The state's seven-day average is at 1,290.7, also up slightly from Saturday, which was its lowest level since Nov. 5. Virginia's cases are down 6% in the past week, 24% in the past two weeks and 60% in the past month.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 1,063 patients were being treated for the virus on Sunday, the lowest level since Nov. 7. Of those, only 214 were being treated in Northern Virginia hospitals, the fewest since Nov. 3.

And the number of patients with COVID-19 in the state's licensed nursing homes is down to just 201 as of Saturday, the fewest ever and down 91% from the high of 2,275 on Jan. 14.

In Northern Virginia, 20 new deaths were reported over the past four days, with 10 in Prince William County, four in Loudoun County, two apiece in Arlington and Fairfax counties, and one apiece in the cities of Alexandria and Manassas.

Seven-day average diagnostic test positivity rates continue to fall, although testing is down as well overall. The Fairfax health district has joined Arlington and Alexandria with rates at or below 5%, a level at which experts believe the spread of the virus is under control. The state is averaging slightly less than 20,000 diagnostic tests a day, down from 35,000 during the peak of the pandemic.

The health department's vaccine dashboard shows that as of Saturday, 2.62 million doses of vaccines have been administered to Virginia residents, with about 971,000 Virginians, or over 11% of the state's population, now fully vaccinated. The state is averaging over 55,000 vaccine doses a day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 363 new cases, 1 new death.

Statewide: 1,173 new cases, 34 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 18,541 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 163,262 cases, 2,212 deaths

Statewide: 594,735 cases, 10,019 deaths

Statewide Testing: 6.17 million PCR diagnostic tests (7.93 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 43 (including nine in Fairfax, six in Prince William, two in Loudoun and one in Alexandria).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,063 (down from from 1,118 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 223 (down from 228 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 49,083

Nursing Home Patients: 201 as of Saturday (down from 215 the previous day and fewest ever; no report on Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.