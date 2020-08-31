Nothern Virginia COVID-19 case chart 8.31.20

The number of new COVID-19 cases per day in Northern Virginia has remained relatively stable in recent weeks, with a seven-day average fluctuating between 230 and 250.   

 Virginia Department of Health

As the world recorded its 25 millionth coronavirus case and the United States neared 6 million cases, Virginia reported case number 120,000 on Monday. 

The state's last 10,000 COVID-19 cases were added in just 10 days, as Virginia has averaged about 1,000 cases a day through the month of August, equaling the rate of new cases that were added in May.  During June and July, new cases were generally reported at a slower rate.

COVID-19 case growth in Virginia

Positive Cases Date Reached Number of days since last 10,000
10,000 22-Apr 45
20,000 5-May 13
30,000 17-May 12
40,000 27-May 10
50,000 7-Jun 11
60,000 26-Jun 19
70,000 12-Jul 16
80,000 22-Jul 10
90,000 Aug. 1 10
100,000 Aug. 9 8
110,000 Aug. 21 12
120,000 Aug. 31 10

The Virginia Department of Health reported 847 new cases statewide on Monday, bringing the state's total to 120,594 since the pandemic began.  The state's seven-day average of new cases stands at 995 per day. The seven-day average peaked at 1,198 on Aug. 8.

In Northern Virginia, 247 new cases were reported Monday, almost the same as the region's seven-day average of 245. That average was as low as 139 cases a day in mid-July. 

The state health department reported 11 new coronavirus-related deaths Monday, with five of those in Northern Virginia.

Northern Virginia data by locality

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Aug. 31, 2020. 

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,378 298 62
Arlington 3,555 467 138
Fairfax 18,417 2,056 558
Fairfax City 120 13 7
Falls Church 66 11 7
Loudoun 5,979 384 118
Manassas 1,805 126 23
Manassas Park 565 53 7
Prince William 10,836 854 185
Totals 44,721 4,262 1,105
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 481 47 5
Spotsylvania 1,801 119 38
Stafford 1,704 136 10
Fauquier 762 37 9
Totals 4,748 339 62

Seven-day average positivity rate by health district

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Aug. 31, 2020. 

Health District Rate Trend
Alexandria 4.5 Stable
Arlington 5 Stable
Fairfax 5.7 Stable
Loudoun 6.7 Up
Prince William 8.8 Stable
Rappahannock 8.9 Up
Statewide 7.4 Stable

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 247 new cases, 5 new deaths

  • Statewide: 847 new cases, 11 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 13,097 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 44,721 cases, 1,105 deaths

  • Statewide: 120,594 cases, 2,580 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.58 million diagnostic tests (1.71 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,082 (down from 1,090 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 257 (up from 251 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 15,085 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 497 confirmed positive cases (up from 494)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

  • U.S.: 183,068 deaths, 6 million cases, 2.15 million recovered

  • World: 846,961 deaths, 25.25 million cases, 16.64 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University

See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.