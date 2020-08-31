As the world recorded its 25 millionth coronavirus case and the United States neared 6 million cases, Virginia reported case number 120,000 on Monday.
The state's last 10,000 COVID-19 cases were added in just 10 days, as Virginia has averaged about 1,000 cases a day through the month of August, equaling the rate of new cases that were added in May. During June and July, new cases were generally reported at a slower rate.
COVID-19 case growth in Virginia
|Positive Cases
|Date Reached
|Number of days since last 10,000
|10,000
|22-Apr
|45
|20,000
|5-May
|13
|30,000
|17-May
|12
|40,000
|27-May
|10
|50,000
|7-Jun
|11
|60,000
|26-Jun
|19
|70,000
|12-Jul
|16
|80,000
|22-Jul
|10
|90,000
|Aug. 1
|10
|100,000
|Aug. 9
|8
|110,000
|Aug. 21
|12
|120,000
|Aug. 31
|10
The Virginia Department of Health reported 847 new cases statewide on Monday, bringing the state's total to 120,594 since the pandemic began. The state's seven-day average of new cases stands at 995 per day. The seven-day average peaked at 1,198 on Aug. 8.
In Northern Virginia, 247 new cases were reported Monday, almost the same as the region's seven-day average of 245. That average was as low as 139 cases a day in mid-July.
The state health department reported 11 new coronavirus-related deaths Monday, with five of those in Northern Virginia.
Northern Virginia data by locality
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,378
|298
|62
|Arlington
|3,555
|467
|138
|Fairfax
|18,417
|2,056
|558
|Fairfax City
|120
|13
|7
|Falls Church
|66
|11
|7
|Loudoun
|5,979
|384
|118
|Manassas
|1,805
|126
|23
|Manassas Park
|565
|53
|7
|Prince William
|10,836
|854
|185
|Totals
|44,721
|4,262
|1,105
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|481
|47
|5
|Spotsylvania
|1,801
|119
|38
|Stafford
|1,704
|136
|10
|Fauquier
|762
|37
|9
|Totals
|4,748
|339
|62
Seven-day average positivity rate by health district
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|4.5
|Stable
|Arlington
|5
|Stable
|Fairfax
|5.7
|Stable
|Loudoun
|6.7
|Up
|Prince William
|8.8
|Stable
|Rappahannock
|8.9
|Up
|Statewide
|7.4
|Stable
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 247 new cases, 5 new deaths
Statewide: 847 new cases, 11 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 13,097 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 44,721 cases, 1,105 deaths
Statewide: 120,594 cases, 2,580 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.58 million diagnostic tests (1.71 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,082 (down from 1,090 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 257 (up from 251 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 15,085 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 497 confirmed positive cases (up from 494)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 183,068 deaths, 6 million cases, 2.15 million recovered
World: 846,961 deaths, 25.25 million cases, 16.64 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
