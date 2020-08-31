As the world recorded its 25 millionth coronavirus case and the United States neared 6 million cases, Virginia reported case number 120,000 on Monday.

The state's last 10,000 COVID-19 cases were added in just 10 days, as Virginia has averaged about 1,000 cases a day through the month of August, equaling the rate of new cases that were added in May. During June and July, new cases were generally reported at a slower rate.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 847 new cases statewide on Monday, bringing the state's total to 120,594 since the pandemic began. The state's seven-day average of new cases stands at 995 per day. The seven-day average peaked at 1,198 on Aug. 8.

In Northern Virginia, 247 new cases were reported Monday, almost the same as the region's seven-day average of 245. That average was as low as 139 cases a day in mid-July.

The state health department reported 11 new coronavirus-related deaths Monday, with five of those in Northern Virginia.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 247 new cases, 5 new deaths

Statewide: 847 new cases, 11 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 13,097 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 44,721 cases, 1,105 deaths

Statewide: 120,594 cases, 2,580 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.58 million diagnostic tests (1.71 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,082 (down from 1,090 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 257 (up from 251 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 15,085 total

Nursing Home Patients: 497 confirmed positive cases (up from 494)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 183,068 deaths, 6 million cases, 2.15 million recovered

World: 846,961 deaths, 25.25 million cases, 16.64 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University