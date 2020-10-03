Virginia topped 150,000 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as the state added more than 1,000 new daily cases for the first time in two weeks.
After taking 91 days to reach the first 50,000 total cases, the state increased to 100,000 total cases in another 63 days, and the pace has picked up even more since then, with the last 50,000 cases accumulated in 55 days.
Virginia COVID-19 cases
|Positive Cases
|Date Reached
|Number of days since last 10,000
|10,000
|22-Apr
|45
|20,000
|5-May
|13
|30,000
|17-May
|12
|40,000
|27-May
|10
|50,000
|7-Jun
|11
|60,000
|26-Jun
|19
|70,000
|12-Jul
|16
|80,000
|22-Jul
|10
|90,000
|Aug. 1
|10
|100,000
|Aug. 9
|8
|110,000
|Aug. 21
|12
|120,000
|Aug. 31
|10
|130,000
|Sept. 10
|10
|140,000
|Sept. 20
|10
|150,000
|Oct. 3
|13
The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,116 new cases Saturday, the most in a single day since Sept. 18, when 1,242 were reported. As a result, the state's seven-day average increased to 770.7. The average, considered the best measure of new cases, peaked at 1,198.3 on Aug. 8.
In Northern Virginia, 221 new cases were reported Saturday, raising the region's seven-day average to 161.9. The prior day, the average had been at its lowest level since mid-July.
Although based on over 19,000 diagnostic test results reported Saturday, the higher number of new cases caused the state's seven-day average test positivity rate to increase from 4.5% to 4.7%. However, that's the eighth straight day the test positivity rate has been below the key benchmark of 5%.
Separately, the average test positivity rate in the Prince William health district hit a new low of 5.8% on Saturday. It was as high as 36.7% on April 18.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.8% / July 1
|4.5%
|Up
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|2.9%
|Stable
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.9% / Oct. 2 & 3
|3.9%
|Stable
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|4.0%
|Down
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.8% / Oct. 3
|5.8%
|Down
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|5.2%
|Up
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1 & Oct. 2
|4.7%
|Up
Another 20 COVID-19 related deaths were reported Saturday statewide. That included one new death in the city of Alexandria, but Prince William County's number was lowered by one for unexplained reasons.
Northern Virginia data by locality
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,893
|326
|70
|Arlington
|4,026
|505
|151
|Fairfax
|21,176
|2,176
|590
|Fairfax City
|137
|14
|8
|Falls Church
|72
|13
|7
|Loudoun
|6,954
|437
|126
|Manassas
|1,936
|130
|24
|Manassas Park
|613
|55
|8
|Prince William
|12,667
|923
|209
|Totals
|51,474
|4,579
|1,193
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|550
|49
|5
|Spotsylvania
|2,177
|136
|46
|Stafford
|2,058
|161
|17
|Fauquier
|955
|49
|25
|Totals
|5,740
|395
|93
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 221 new cases, 0 new net deaths
Statewide: 1,116 new cases, 20 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 19,517 diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 51,474 cases, 1,193 deaths
Statewide: 150,803 cases, 3,270 deaths
Statewide Testing: 2.12 million diagnostic tests (2.27 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 9
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 906 (up from 890 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 191 (down from 201 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 17,810 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 511 (up from 505 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
