The total number of coronavirus cases in Virginia jumped from 100,000 to 150,000 in just 55 days.

Virginia topped 150,000 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as the state added more than 1,000 new daily cases for the first time in two weeks. 

After taking 91 days to reach the first 50,000 total cases, the state increased to 100,000 total cases in another 63 days, and the pace has picked up even more since then, with the last 50,000 cases accumulated in 55 days. 

Positive Cases Date Reached Number of days since last 10,000
10,000 22-Apr 45
20,000 5-May 13
30,000 17-May 12
40,000 27-May 10
50,000 7-Jun 11
60,000 26-Jun 19
70,000 12-Jul 16
80,000 22-Jul 10
90,000 Aug. 1 10
100,000 Aug. 9 8
110,000 Aug. 21 12
120,000 Aug. 31 10
130,000 Sept. 10 10
140,000 Sept. 20 10
150,000 Oct. 3 13

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,116 new cases Saturday, the most in a single day since Sept. 18, when 1,242 were reported. As a result, the state's seven-day average increased to 770.7.  The average, considered the best measure of new cases, peaked at 1,198.3 on Aug. 8.

In Northern Virginia, 221 new cases were reported Saturday, raising the region's seven-day average to 161.9. The prior day, the average had been at its lowest level since mid-July. 

Although based on over 19,000 diagnostic test results reported Saturday, the higher number of new cases caused the state's seven-day average test positivity rate to increase from 4.5% to 4.7%.  However, that's the eighth straight day the test positivity rate has been below the key benchmark of 5%. 

Separately, the average test positivity rate in the Prince William health district hit a new low of 5.8% on Saturday.  It was as high as 36.7% on April 18. 

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Oct. 3, 2020.

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.8% / July 1 4.5% Up
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 2.9% Stable
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.9% / Oct. 2 & 3 3.9% Stable
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 4.0% Down
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.8% / Oct. 3 5.8% Down
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 5.2% Up
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1 & Oct. 2 4.7% Up

Another 20 COVID-19 related deaths were reported Saturday statewide.  That included one new death in the city of Alexandria, but Prince William County's number was lowered by one for unexplained reasons. 

Northern Virginia data by locality

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Oct. 3, 2020.

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,893 326 70
Arlington 4,026 505 151
Fairfax 21,176 2,176 590
Fairfax City 137 14 8
Falls Church 72 13 7
Loudoun 6,954 437 126
Manassas 1,936 130 24
Manassas Park 613 55 8
Prince William 12,667 923 209
Totals 51,474 4,579 1,193
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 550 49 5
Spotsylvania 2,177 136 46
Stafford 2,058 161 17
Fauquier 955 49 25
Totals 5,740 395 93

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 221 new cases, 0 new net deaths

  • Statewide: 1,116 new cases, 20 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 19,517 diagnostic test results reported    

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 51,474 cases, 1,193 deaths

  • Statewide: 150,803 cases, 3,270 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 2.12 million diagnostic tests (2.27 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 9 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 906 (up from 890 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 191 (down from 201 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 17,810 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 511 (up from 505 the previous day) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

 

 

