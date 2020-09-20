Virginia reported its 3,000th death related to COVID-19 on Sunday as the state continues to work through a backlog of death certificates filed over the past few weeks.

Sunday's toll of 25 new deaths related to the virus makes Virginia the 20th state to top 3,000 deaths. Virginia is the 12th most populous state. Nationwide, the death toll is nearing 200,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Virginia reported its 1,000th death on May 16, about two months after the pandemic began, and its 2,000th death on July 16.

Of the new deaths reported Sunday, only two were in Northern Virginia, both in Fairfax County, which leads the state with 581 deaths. The Department of Health said it continues to work through a backlog of death certificates filed over the past few weeks; that backlog is expected to be cleared by Monday.

The health department reported 816 new cases of coronavirus Sunday as the state's seven-day average fell to 957. In addition, the state's seven-day average positivity rate for diagnostic tests fell below 6% for the first time in two months and now stands at 5.9%. The positivity rate was as high as 8% in late August.

In Northern Virginia, 222 new cases were reported Sunday, almost exactly the same as the current seven-day average of 221.7.

Hospitalizations for treatment of the virus fell statewide to 939, their lowest level since July 7. In Northern Virginia, the number of patients rose by one to 204 but is still at the lowest level since late July.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 222 new cases, 2 new deaths

Statewide: 816 new cases, 25 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 15,362 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 49,240 cases, 1,162 deaths

Statewide: 140,511 cases, 3,015 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.88 million diagnostic tests (2.02 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 939 (down from 960 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 263 (up from 219 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 16,880 total

Nursing Home Patients: No report on Sundays or Mondays. 583 confirmed positive cases as of Saturday.

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.