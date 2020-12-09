Virginia reported over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday for the first time, and every region of the state now has record high daily averages of new cases as the feared post-Thanksgiving surge appears to be materializing.

Meanwhile, also for the first time, more than 2,000 people were hospitalized Wednesday morning for treatment of the virus statewide. Deaths are on the rise again, with 73 reported in the past two days.

The Virginia Department of Health reported a record 4,398 new cases on Wednesday, following 3,860 on Tuesday. The state's seven-day average of new cases now stands at a new high of 3,521.1. Two months ago, on Oct. 9, the state average was below 1,000 cases a day, and the average has increased 52% in the past week alone.

In Northern Virginia, 1,323 new cases were reported Wednesday, following a record 1,330 on Tuesday. The region's seven-day average now stands at a new high of 1,008.4, four times its level on Oct. 9. Prince William County has now surpassed 20,000 total cases, the second most in the state behind Fairfax County.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in an interview with CNBC on Monday that he is considering new restrictions to stem the spread of the virus. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday ordered a statewide curfew between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., starting Friday.

After Northern Virginia, the southwest region of the state has the highest number of average daily cases, at 831.6, but the central, eastern and northwest regions also all hit new highs on Wednesday.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that hospitalizations statewide for treatment of COVID-19 reached a new high of 2,035, surpassing Sunday's previous high of 1,969. In Northern Virginia, 540 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, the most since June 2 but still below the region's peak of 808 on April 30.

The state reported 52 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday and 21 on Wednesday. Of the total, a net of 10 were in Northern Virginia, with four in Arlington County, three in Fairfax County, two in Prince William County, and one apiece in the city of Fairfax and Loudoun County. One death was removed from Alexandria's total.

Average test positivity rates remain above 10% statewide as well as in the Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William health districts, although the pace of the increase has slowed over the past few days.

On Tuesday, the state reported its 12th case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, a condition believed to be caused by the COVID-19 virus. The case was the second in the Central Shenandoah Health District. None of the state's MIS-C cases has resulted in a death.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 1,323 new cases, 4 new deaths.

Statewide: 4,398 new cases, 21 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 27,430 PCR diagnostic test results reported.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 82,934 cases, 1,312 deaths

Statewide: 267,128 cases, 4,281 deaths

Statewide Testing: 3.57 million PCR diagnostic tests (4.15 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 12

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 2,035 (up from 1,918 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 2,035 reached Dec. 9.

Patients in ICU: 436 (up from 435 the previous day and the most since April 12)

Patients Discharged: 25,862 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,310 (down from 1,352 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.