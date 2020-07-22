As the world nears 15 million coronavirus cases and the United States nears 4 million, Virginia reported its 80,000th positive case on Wednesday and Fairfax County reported its 15,000th.

Fueled by a surge of cases in Tidewater area, the jump from 70,000 to 80,000 statewide came in just 10 days, the shortest period of time in which the state has added 10,000 cases since it went from 30,000 to 40,000 over a 10-day period in late May.

With 1,022 new cases reported Wednesday -- the fourth time in the past eight days the state has exceeded 1,000 -- Virginia now has had 80,393 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, the Virginia Department of Health reported. Fairfax, the state's most populous locality with over 1 million residents, reported 84 new cases, bringing its total to 15,078 since the pandemic began.

Northern Virginia as a whole added 216 cases Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, the state reported the third case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children in the Prince William Health District, which consists of the county and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. That brings to eight the number of cases reported statewide. No deaths have been reported due to the syndrome. The Fairfax Health District has two cases, and one apiece has been reported in Alexandria, the Rappahannock Health District, which includes the Fredericksburg and Stafford areas, and the Central Shenandoah Health District in western Virginia.

The eastern region added 410 cases Wednesday, and the southwest region, which has also seen a recent increase, added 172. The central region added 91 cases, and the northwest region added 133.

Virginia reported only three new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, with one in Northern Virginia. Overall, the state has reported 2,051 deaths, with slightly less than half, 1,012, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 510, in Fairfax County.

Among the other new deaths reported Wednesday was the first in the city of Fredericksburg.

In a separate report, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Wednesday that 136 COVID-19 patients are now on ventilators statewide. That's the highest number since June 14, although state hospitals have nearly 3,000 ventilators available. The total number of patients hospitalized and in intensive care units both fell slightly Wednesday.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 216 new cases, 1 new death

Statewide: 1,022 new cases, 3 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 14,026 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 35,612 cases, 1,012 deaths

Statewide: 80,393 cases, 2,051 deaths

Statewide Testing: 951,174 diagnostic tests (1.047 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,157 (down from 1,189 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 253 (down from 258 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 10,331 total

Nursing Home Patients: 478 confirmed positive cases (up from 472 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 142,080 deaths, 3.9 million cases, 1.18 million recovered

World: 617,254 deaths, 14.98 million cases, 8.5 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University