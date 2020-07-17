Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell 0.6 of a percentage point in June to 8.4 percent, but that is 5.6 percentage points above the rate from a year earlier, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Friday.
According to household survey data in June, the labor force grew by 15,934, or 0.4 percent, to 4.32 million, and the number of unemployed residents declined by 25,237. The number of employed residents increased by 41,171 to 3.96 million.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which fell to 11.1 percent.
Virginia nonagricultural wage and salary employment, from the monthly establishment survey, rose by 63,500 jobs in June to 3.75 million. May’s preliminary estimates were revised upward by 5,400, adding to that month’s job gains. In June, private sector employment increased by 67,700 jobs to 3.07 million, while public sector payrolls decreased by 4,200 jobs to 680,400.
Employment rose in seven of eleven major industry sectors in June, with declines in four. The largest job gain during June occurred in leisure and hospitality with a gain of 29,500 jobs to 291,900, as restaurants and other hospitality businesses began reopening around the state following two months of coronavirus-related shutdowns.
Other employment gains included trade and transportation (plus 19,500 jobs), education and health services (plus 9,600), construction (plus 4,400), miscellaneous services (plus 4,300), manufacturing (plus 2,400), and professional and business services (plus 2,100).
Government employment dropped by 4,200 jobs in June. Employment in local government was down by 3,400 jobs, with smaller declines in in federal government (minus 600 jobs) and state government (minus 200 jobs).
