Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell 1.8 percentage points in August to 6.1%, which is 3.4 percentage points above the rate from August 2019, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Friday.
According to household survey data in August, the state's labor force grew by about 26,800, or 0.6%, to 4.35 million, as the number of unemployed residents declined by 74,233. The number of employed residents increased by 101,041 to 4.08 million. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which fell to 8.4%.
Virginia nonagricultural wage and salary employment, from the monthly establishment survey, rose by 68,000 jobs in August to 3.85 million. July’s preliminary estimates were revised upward by 7,200, adding to that month’s job gains. In August, private sector employment increased by 27,200 jobs to 3.13 million, while public sector payrolls increased by 40,800 jobs to 717,800.
Employment rose in eight of 11 major industry sectors tracked by the VEC, was unchanged in one, and declined in two. The largest job gain during August occurred in government. The two categories that declined were mining and manufacturing.
However, from August 2019 to August 2020, the VEC estimates that establishments in Virginia lost 212,600 jobs, a decrease of 5.2%. Over-the-year employment growth in Virginia had been positive for 72 consecutive months leading up to April’s sharp decline. In August, the private sector recorded an over-the-year loss of 195,800 jobs, while employment in the public sector lost 16,800 jobs.
Following massive business closures due to the pandemic, Virginia's unemployment rate peaked at 11.2% in April, but it has been declining since.
In its separate report of weekly unemployment claims, the VEC reported Thursday that claims from Northern Virginia residents were relatively flat for the third successive week. Initial claims filed during the week ending Sept. 12 were 1,686, the lowest they have been since the pandemic began, but only by a few claims. Initial claims from the region were 1,692 the week ending Aug. 29 and 1,710 the week ending Sept. 5. First-time claims for benefits peaked at 47,708 the week ending April 4 and have generally been improving since.
Total first-time unemployment claims from the region since the pandemic began six months ago are over 297,000.
Continuing claims, or a measure of previous filers who continue to seek unemployment benefits, have been falling consistently in Northern Virginia since mid-July. For the week ending Sept. 12, continuing claims were down to 59,206, meaning that about 80% of the workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic have since found employment.
