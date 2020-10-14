A judge has approved Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s request to extend the deadline for voter registration by two days, through 11:59 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 15, due to an internet outage Tuesday that lasted several hours.
A fiber cut took down several state agency websites, including the voter registration portal, preventing Virginians from registering to vote on the final day before the deadline.
“Today’s agreement to extend the voter registration deadline is a big win for democracy. Any eligible Virginian who was not able to register to vote yesterday can now do so,” Herring said in a statement.
In the granted consent decree, Attorney General Herring agrees that the Commonwealth will:
· Take all action necessary to extend the October 13, 2020 registration deadline until 11:59 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020
· Take all action necessary to provide notice to the public of the reopening and extension of this deadline
· Provide additional information to the public and to voters attempting to register of alternative methods by which individuals may register to vote, in the event of a system outage during the extension period
Late Tuesday evening, Attorney General Herring asked the U.S. General District Court to extend the voter registration deadline following an hours-long registration system outage that prevented Virginians from registering to vote.
You can register to vote online here: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.