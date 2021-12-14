Virginia War Memorial exhibit tells stories behind the names

Staff Sgt. Leroy Alexander of Dale City wanted to be in the military since he was young because his father, a Marine Corps Vietnam vet, played a big role in his life.
In June 2005, on Alexander’s second tour to Afghanistan, just two weeks before the end of his deployment, he was killed when his vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device. At the time, his wife and high school sweetheart, Marissa Alexander, an Army officer, was pregnant with their twins, Alaya and Avery.
Alexander’s profile is one of 32 on display at the Virginia War Memorial’s new exhibit, “Who They Were – Lives Worth Knowing,” which opened on Veterans Day at the Richmond venue.
Dr. Clay Mountcastle, memorial director, said the Virginia War Memorial initially was the state’s homage to those who perished in World War II.
“And then the names were added from Korea, Vietnam, Persian Gulf, and then we expanded to include names from Global War on Terror, Iraq, Afghanistan and added a lot more capability and capacity for our education programming,” Mountcastle said. “So the Virginia War Memorial is the state’s memorial to those that have died in World War II and beyond.”
The new exhibit, which will be open throughout 2022, was designed to highlight a selection of Virginians who died in service to the country and to help people learn more about them than just their names.
“The best way to honor them is to get to know who they were,” Mountcastle said. He noted that the average age of those listed in this exhibit is 23 or 24 years old. “So most of these were lives that were cut very short.”
The selection of Virginians begins with World War II and goes all the way up into the Global War on Terror, he added. “We looked into our collections and decided to add some context to their lives and tell people about them: who they were, what they wanted to do with their lives, what drove them to serve in the military, and add a personal touch to it.”
The selection highlights Virginians from all parts of the state and from different backgrounds.
Jesse Smith, curator of the memorial, said that artifacts and interviews with surviving family members helped the memorial shine a light on the unique personalities who went to war. Some, such as Irving Flax, even offered some humor. Flax wrote back from the front lines, “I really appreciate it, but please stop sending me cigarettes. I don’t smoke.”
Smith said that many of the family stories about the service members were preserved in video interviews, which are a prominent part of the exhibit.
“People really appreciate it when a story that they have is not only listened to, but also preserved in a way and then people that they don't even know get to hear it,” Smith said. “That’s an important aspect of preserving history, and they enjoy it when people that they haven’t already told the story to get to hear it, remember it and enjoy it.”
Mountcastle said he wants to tie all of this detail into the memorial’s bigger mission.
“Part of this exhibit is to encourage people to share their letters, photographs and memories with us, so we can preserve them here at the memorial,” he added. Those items, along with video interviews, will help to create a living memorial.
“It's the military communities, the veteran community, it's just people that love the mission of what we do bringing friends here and showing them,” Mountcastle said. “That’s what keeps their memories alive.”
