On Oct. 23, 1983, 241 U.S. military personnel including 220 U.S. Marines were killed in the terrorist bombing of the Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon. The incident was the deadliest single-day death toll for the Marine Corps since the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II.
The Virginia War Memorial in association with Blue Ridge PBS has produced a film entitled, “One Week In October” that tells the story of the Beirut bombing and also the invasion of the island of Grenada, which occurred that same week. The film premiered at the memorial in Richmond, and aired on PBS television stations throughout Virginia.
The Virginia War Memorial is seeking family members and relatives of the eleven Virginia Marines who lost their lives in the bombing. Relatives of the following veterans will be invited to the special 40th anniversary ceremony at the memorial on Oct. 23, 2023:
· Nicholas Baker, of Alexandria
· Richard E. Barrett, of Tappahannock
· James R. Baynard, of Richmond
· William B. Foster Jr., of Richmond
· Michael D. Fulcher, of Amherst
· Warner Gibbs Jr., of Portsmouth
· Douglas E. Held, of Richmond
· James C. Knipple, of Alexandria
· Jeffrey B. Owen, of Virginia Beach
· Joseph A. Owens, of Chesterfield
· Eric G. Washington, of Alexandria
Family members and relatives of the heroes listed above are asked to contact Virginia War Memorial Operations Director Ben King at Benjamin.King@dvs.virginia.gov or by calling 804-362-2333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.