The Virginia War Memorial is seeking personal photographs of Virginia Vietnam War veterans taken during their service in Southeast Asia during the war.
The photos will be reviewed by the Memorial staff and may be used for the upcoming exhibit entitled, “50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam War Experience.”
Dr. Clay Mountcastle, director of the Virginia War Memorial, said the memorial plans to feature photos of 50 Vietnam veterans in the January exhibition.
“The exhibit will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords, which officially ended the Vietnam War,” Mountcastle said. “These photos will be used alongside [current] professional photo portraits of the selected veterans.”
The Virginia War Memorial is collaborating with award-winning photographer and U.S. Navy veteran Laura Hatcher to take the contemporary photos of the Vietnam veterans selected.
The Memorial staff is currently collecting “in-country” photos from the Vietnam War, personal correspondence, mementos and oral histories of veterans who served. Virginia Vietnam veterans should submit digital photos in jpg, tiff or PDF format to the Virginia War Memorial by April 30 for consideration to be included in the upcoming exhibit.
“We greatly appreciate the assistance of Vietnam veterans and their families in this project. Please be assured that the Virginia War Memorial will not reproduce, publish or copy any photos submitted during the selection phase for the exhibit,” Mountcastle added. “Once 50 veterans are selected, the Memorial will secure written permission from the veteran submitting the photo for use.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.